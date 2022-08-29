"The pain really never ends as a Ferrari fan"- Fans troll Ferrari for another failure at Belgian GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was a victim of another strategic error at the Belgian GP as fans tore into the team for their disappointing weekend. Following a visor tear-off forced Leclerc to pit very early, he was on the back foot and was left to claw his way through the field.

Starting in P15, the driver was called in to pit, as the team targeted the fastest lap. Because of a sensor failure, Leclerc's pit speed limiter malfunctioned. He exceeded the speed limit by 1 km/hr in the pitlane and was handed a five-second penalty.

The driver was dejected after the race as he tweeted:

"P9 in Lap 1 then tear off in the brakes that causes front right brake overheating, have to stop to take off the tear off off the brakes, come back to P5, took a 5 seconds penalty for being too quick in pit lane because of a burnt sensor caused by the first issue. Beautiful day!"

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc P9 in Lap 1 then tear off in the brakes that causes front right brake overheating, have to stop to take off the tear off off the brakes, come back to P5, took a 5 seconds penalty for being too quick in pit lane because of a burnt sensor caused by the first issue. Beautiful day! P9 in Lap 1 then tear off in the brakes that causes front right brake overheating, have to stop to take off the tear off off the brakes, come back to P5, took a 5 seconds penalty for being too quick in pit lane because of a burnt sensor caused by the first issue. Beautiful day! https://t.co/8TbcsiqzEt

Fans were far from enthused either as they reacted after a less than impressive weekend for Ferrari:

"The pain really never ends as a Ferrari fan."

Ferrari News 🐎 @FanaticsFerrari The pain really never ends as a Ferrari fan. The pain really never ends as a Ferrari fan.

"#wtf1 Ferrari fans getting ready to watch the #BelgianGP"

"if messing up was an olympic sport"

Battery Voltas @BatteryVoltas Ferrari if messing up was an olympic sport Ferrari if messing up was an olympic sport https://t.co/ZYqJ33Lkao

"you are clowns, You make us laugh. Leclerc not even aware of sz penalty in interview lol."

YHunter @YannickC35 @ScuderiaFerrari @Carlossainz55 @Charles_Leclerc Ferrari vous êtes des clowns 🤡 Vous nous faites bien rigoler. Leclerc même pas au courant de sz pénalité en interview lol @ScuderiaFerrari @Carlossainz55 @Charles_Leclerc Ferrari vous êtes des clowns 🤡 Vous nous faites bien rigoler. Leclerc même pas au courant de sz pénalité en interview lol 😂

"They did nothing in the summer break, THEY ARE FERRARIS"

PAUL @czarster @080897_ @ScuderiaFerrari They did nothing in the summer break, THEY ARE FERRARIS @080897_ @ScuderiaFerrari They did nothing in the summer break, THEY ARE FERRARIS

"Only this team can fumble stealing the fastest lap"

"Ferrari “strategy”"

"I wasn't suprised at all, it's nowadays normal with crew to mess up every single race."

Larona Manyathelo 🇧🇼 @Larona_lefatshe @ESPNF1 I wasn't suprised at all, it's nowadays normal with Ferrari crew to mess up every single race. @ESPNF1 I wasn't suprised at all, it's nowadays normal with Ferrari crew to mess up every single race.

"i wonder how the tifosi are going to react in monza when they fail again"

ye @j3rzy_r @ESPNF1 i wonder how the tifosi are going to react in monza when ferrari fails again @ESPNF1 i wonder how the tifosi are going to react in monza when ferrari fails again

"everyone talking about how horrific your strategy is and yet you still won't make a change smdh"

David @golfer380 @ESPNF1 @ScuderiaFerrari everyone talking about how horrific your strategy is and yet you still won't make a change smdh @ESPNF1 @ScuderiaFerrari everyone talking about how horrific your strategy is and yet you still won't make a change smdh

"on team radio to Leclerc........."We are going with plan z (get a penalty after the race to drop a position)" SMH they can't get out of their own way it seems!!"

TAKEM @simplicetakem @ESPNF1 Ferrari on team radio to Leclerc........."We are going with plan z (get a penalty after the race to drop a position)" SMH they can't get out of their own way it seems!! @ESPNF1 Ferrari on team radio to Leclerc........."We are going with plan z (get a penalty after the race to drop a position)" SMH they can't get out of their own way it seems!!

Ferrari boss reflects on poor Belgian GP performance

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto reflected on another poor weekend for the team. He lamented a lack of performance from the car as well as bad luck for Leclerc, saying:

"Today's race did not live up to our expectations. Red Bull has done a great job and the performance difference between them and us this weekend, in terms of pace and also tyre degradation was clear to see. Carlos drove a good race. Charles was unlucky in the very early stages and from then, on he had even more of a job on his hands."

The mistakes just keep on coming as Ferrari keep getting exposed every weekend against Red Bull, who had a 1-2 at Spa. Leclerc (186) eventually finished sixth, allowing Sergio Perez (191) to leapfrog him to second place in the driver standings with a second-place finish on Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav