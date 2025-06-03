"The problem Lewis Hamilton has with Ferrari is simply Ferrari": Fans react to Juan Pablo Montoya's advice for the driver

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has advised Lewis Hamilton to ask for a change in his race engineer. He slammed Hamilton's current engineer, Ricciardo Adami, for not answering the driver's radio messages, and fans shared their reactions on social media.

The speculations of Hamilton not getting along with Adami at Ferrari surfaced after several instances of their heated radio conversations came to light.

During the 2025 Monaco GP, Lewis Hamilton asked Ricciardo if he was upset, but the latter didn't respond, thus adding to the rift rumors. Amid this, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has advised the seven-time world champion to seek a change and fire Adami.

Talking to AS Colombia, Montoya said:

"At some point, Lewis is going to have to get angry and suddenly ask for a change of engineers or something. Because if he makes a change of engineers, it would be good for the people around him to say, "Do I work with Lewis, or will he take me out’?

"And that’s what Lewis needs at this point, because the engineer, the attitude of not answering the radio, you have to be more professional than that, and a person like that isn’t healthy for him [or the] team. If I were with Ferrari, I would have pulled his ears [Adami’s] and said, "You do that again, and you’ll be working at a desk in the offic'e."

However, fans had different thoughts on Montoya's advice.

"The problem Lewis has with Ferrari is simply Ferrari. Nothing will change that," a fan said.

"Nobody is bigger than Ferrari; he leaves before engineers change," another user commented.

"The problem is the more Leclerc continues to outperform him, the more his needs won’t be listened to. He is currently the number 2 driver, and we hate it here," a fan opined.

Meanwhile, a few fans also backed Montoya's statement.

"Couldn't agree more, Adami just isn't good enough, petty and gives wrong info ever since Vettel; it's been the same," a comment read.

"Juan's not an idiot… Maybe Lewis should give it a go!" a fan also said.

"His only good race this year was from the back of the grid so far, which is telling as well," a user said.

Hamilton has yet to secure a single podium in Grand Prix races with Ferrari, whereas Charles Leclerc has two P3 finishes.

Lewis Hamilton rubbishes rumors of a rift with Ricciardo Adami

Ricciardo Adami with Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Previews - Source: Getty

Before the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton cleared the air around his relationship with race engineer Ricciardo Adami. He rubbished speculations of a rift, saying Adami was a great guy to work with.

Talking to ESPN, Hamilton said:

"There's a lot of speculation. Most of it is B.S. Ultimately we have a great relationship. He's been amazing to work with; he's a great guy. Do we have disagreements? Like everyone does in relationships, but we work through them. It's just all noise, and we don't really pay any attention to it."

Lewis Hamilton also added that both Adami and he were working hard day and night to fight for victories and championships. However, some days, they don't get it right, but that doesn't mean they don't get along.

