"The problem is that Max Verstappen needs a car that his teammates can't drive": F1 expert's blunt verdict on Red Bull's driver troubles 

Former F1 driver Christian Danner has deemed Max Verstappen as the biggest problem behind the uncertainty around his Red Bull teammate. He stated that swapping Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda wouldn't help Red Bull as the car was fundamentally designed to suit Verstappen's complex driving style.

Lawson replaced Sergio Perez in Red Bull this year with a lot of promise. However, in the two races, he couldn't get past Q1 in qualifying sessions and failed to score a single point in races.

Hence, Christian Horner and Co. decided to replace Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda from the Japanese Grand Prix onwards. However, this move has been criticized since many critics are against Red Bull's way of handling their drivers.

Meanwhile, former F1 driver Christian Danner also voiced his opinion on the debate and instead pinned the blame on Max Verstappen. He explained that Red Bull's car was fundamentally designed to suit the four-time world champion's driving style. However, rookie drivers are unable to adjust to it due to a lack of experience.

Talking to Motorsport Magazine, Danner said:

"The problem is simply that Verstappen needs a car that his teammates can't drive. How the team deals with that is a fundamental issue and ultimately an internal political issue between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

"I would urge my technical team to design the car in such a way that top juniors and top drivers can drive it. Verstappen is faster than everyone else; even with a modified car, I'm sure of that. Lawson has been very fast in all classes. And now he's suddenly forgotten how to do it? You have to look at it very carefully and analyze it very carefully."

Last season, when Sergio Perez's performance saw a dramatic dip compared to Verstappen's, similar speculations were raised from Checo's camp.

Max Verstappen displeased with Red Bull's decision to swap Lawson and Tsunoda

Max Verstappen [C] - Source: Getty

From the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix onward, Yuki Tsunoda will replace Liam Lawson at Red Bull. After the latter failed to score points in two races, he has been demoted to Racing Bulls.

However, Max Verstappen was supposedly unhappy with the driver swap. Talking to Telegraaf, Helmut Marko confirmed the same and said:

“We know Max is not happy. But we need two cars up front. Not only for the Constructors’ Championship, but also to help Max get his fifth world title. Then you can strategically achieve more in races. We can use Yuki’s experience and form well now. That’s what counts. At the end of the day, that benefits the team. And so that also means in Max’s favor."

Max Verstappen, however, is yet to comment on the series of events that unfolded earlier this week. He does not often speak about his teammates. However, at Suzuka next week, the Dutchman is likely to face tough questions from the media.

The 2025 Japanese Grand Prix will be held at Suzuka International Circuit on Sunday, April 6.

