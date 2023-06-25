“The problem is that for now Red Bull is on fire”: Charles Leclerc addresses Ferrari F1’s aero package struggles

Charles Leclerc recently addressed Ferrari's aero package struggles while hailing Red Bull's superior RB19. He claimed that the team has struggled to understand the SF-23's aerodynamic limitations while their opponents are running away with the championship.

During his visit to the International Circuit of Naples for a karting race, Charles Leclerc was spotted speaking about Ferrari's recent shortcomings. While the struggles continue, Leclerc is optimistic about the direction the team is taking with the new upgrades.

"We’re struggling a bit, aero package especially. But we’re bringing some new stuff to go in the right direction. The problem is that for now Red Bull is on fire..." he said.

The Monegasque also added about the RB-19's superiority in race conditions, which looks after its tires much better than the Ferrari.

Ferrari introduced one of the most fascinating designs last year and was a championship contender early in the season, as Leclerc managed three wins with the car. However, the team has failed to evolve the previous season's concept into a race-winning car this year.

Early in the season, Ferrari's 2023 challenger looked similar to its predecessor but lacked pace. The team also lost its advantage in the corners as it looked to improve its straight-line speed. However, since the season opener, both drivers have frequently complained that the SF-23 is much trickier to drive.

The Maranello-based team brought a significant upgrade package to the car for the Spanish GP, which saw the team switch to Red Bull-esque side pods. But the arrival of the upgrades coincided with Charles Leclerc's unusual drop in qualifying performance.

The team took home a much better result in Montreal, with both drivers finishing inside the top five, ahead of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. This was a much-needed result for the team, as Leclerc hopes to build on the momentum for the upcoming races.

Ex-F1 champion claims Fernando Alonso could vacate his seat for Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc had an underwhelming start to the season compared to the high standards he has set in previous years.

Leclerc's frustration with Ferrari has been compounded by repeated strategy mishaps from the team. After the qualifying debacle in Canada, the 25-year-old aired his disappointment over the radio.

Speaking about Leclerc's possible destination, Damon Hill, a former F1 champion, suggested that Leclerc could go to Aston Martin. Hill suggested that Fernando Alonso could vacate his seat if he was paid handsomely.

"What options are there [for Leclerc]? There aren’t any," Hill told Express Sport.

"I suppose he could look at Aston Martin but I think Fernando’s got a two-year contract with them anyway. I think he’d probably step aside if they paid him enough money, but I don’t think he wants to give up a competitive drive," he added.

Charles Leclerc has to contend with his current seat, as Alonso would not give up the most competitive car he has raced in over a decade.

