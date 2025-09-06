"The roar for Lewis Hamilton was louder than for Charles Leclerc": F1 pundit makes a surprise observation about the Tifosi

F1 pundit Natalie Pinkham revealed that the Tifosi roared for Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton louder than his teammate Charles Leclerc during the FP1 session at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix. The seven-time F1 world champion has been enjoying the adulation from the passionate Italian fans this week as the Maranello-based outfit prepares for the annual race at the iconic Monza circuit.Since his announcement to join the Italian team in 2024, Hamilton and the Italian fans have been waiting for this moment, as two of the biggest entities in Formula 1 have come together.After attending the Ferrari event in Milan, Lewis Hamilton was greeted by a roar from the Tifosi when he came out onto the track in the FP1 session. During the Sky F1 show after the FP2 session, Pinkham revealed that she believed that the Brit got a bigger reception than Leclerc, saying:&quot;Actually, the roar for Lewis was louder than for Charles. I'm gonna whisper that so he doesn't hear me. But that was an absolutely incredible response from the Italian fans to Lewis Hamilton,&quot;Charles Leclerc has been the prodigal son of the Italian team since he initially joined in 2019, but has been overshadowed by his teammate Lewis Hamilton's popularity and fanfare since the latter arrived in early 2025.Lewis Hamilton reflects on his first experience of driving for Ferrari in MonzaFerrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was racing for the Prancing Horses in a red car at the iconic Monza circuit in front of the roaring Tifosi this weekend.Speaking with Sky Sports, the 40-year-old was awestruck by his experience and said:“Pretty incredible! Amazing feeling leaving the garage. Just the whole experience, while I’m blue. (the colour of Ferrari's T-shirts this weekend) I joined the team to be in red! Being in the garage, the experience we had on Thursday with the Tifosi in Milan. Then to come here and drive out of the garage in a red car is all I ever thought it would be and more.&quot;Despite his positive run in the first two practice sessions, Hamilton will be on the back foot this weekend as he has a five-place grid penalty from last weekend's race in Zandvoort. Commenting on his penalty, the Brit added:&quot;It will be difficult to overtake because we are all so close within the top 15. I do feel optimistic, I still feel like I can potentially move forward, and I was much happier with the car today, so I hope that continues tomorrow.&quot;Hamilton has previously won the Italian Grand Prix on five occasions with McLaren and Mercedes, with his last victory coming in 2018 and last podium in 2019, when he was chasing Leclerc for the victory.