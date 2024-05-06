"The scream on the radio, the relief in that voice": Fans rejoice over Lando Norris' first F1 win at the Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris won his first F1 Grand Prix in Miami ahead of Max Verstappen, marking McLaren's first win since the 2021 season.

After gaining a major advantage from the safety car, Norris was able to keep the lead in the race and build a seven-second gap over Verstappen in P2. This is the second race this season that the latter has lost, and the first time that Norris won a race in F1. It took the 24-year-old 110 race starts to achieve this victory, after finishing in second place eight times previously. He was also voted the driver of the day by fans with 41% votes.

The last time that McLaren won a race was back in Monza, 2021, when Daniel Ricciardo emerged victorious with Lando Norris then in second place.

Fans were excited with the driver's first victory. They took to social media to celebrate his win.

"The scream on the radio, the relief in that voice"

"My goodness. The party tonight in #Miami will be epic. I can already feel their hangover tomorrow morning," wrote another fan.

"Nobody can be angry about this," a fan celebrated.

Regardless of the victory, a few criticized Norris, calling him out for taking an advantage over the safety car and not performing a battling overtake.

"Safety Car CARRIED HIM," claimed a user.

"I nailed it, you nailed it": Lando Norris shares wholesome moment on team radio after Miami victory

McLaren's pace in 2022 was not competitive enough to stay within the top, however, after midway through the 2023 season, the team started showing improvement. They were within the top five multiple times.

Heading into the Miami Grand Prix this season, Lando Norris's McLaren was tuned with the new upgrades, a total of 10 changes in the MCL38. The car looked promising from Friday itself and remained competitive throughout the weekend.

At the end of the safety car, Norris gained a huge advantage over Verstappen, enabling him to stay in the lead. After winning his first F1 race, which was long due, he shared a wholesome moment with his team on the radio, saying:

"I guess that's how it's done, finally. I'm so happy. I knew it! I knew it when I came in this morning, I said today is the day for opportunities and I nailed it, you nailed it thank you so much."

Lando Norris is the 114th race winner in the history of F1. With this win, he is now just two points away from Carlos Sainz, who is in fourth place in the championship. Meanwhile, McLaren gained a massive lead over Mercedes with a total of 124 points in third place.