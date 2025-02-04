“The second week was absolutely brutal”: George Russell details his fitness preparations ahead of 2025 F1 season

F1 driver George Russell recently opened up about the intense nature of his exercise regimen since his return to the team's Brackley base in preparation for the 2025 season. Russell talked about his fitness prep in an interview with Mercedes, along with discussing his goals for the new year, as well as the importance for him and the team to have had a break before approaching the upcoming season.

The driver discussed how he began his training to be back in the car as soon as the year started, and highlighted how the exercise was not just something that is beneficial to his physical health but also his mental health. Russell, who is preparing for his seventh season in Formula 1, also talked about how he and his trainer approach the workouts, building up the intensity as time passes so as not to injure himself. He said (via Formula 1):

Trending

“I started my physical preparation with Aleix [trainer] on 2 January. We have done a few weeks now, the second week was absolutely brutal. We build into it, the last thing you want to do is go out too hard and injure yourself. I kept moving over the break anyway, keeping mobile to avoid sitting around all day doing nothing."

Discussing the psychological benefits of his exercise routine, the Brit also indicated that being one of the main motivators for him to keep up his regimen.

“Exercise for me is more than just a physique, it’s a great way of making me feel good and helps my mental health – that’s why I don’t want to stop.”

2025 will mark George Russell's fourth season with Mercedes. Last year, he achieved two wins, one at the race in Austria and another in Las Vegas. He also finished on the podium four times, giving him a total of 245 points and sixth place in the standings.

Former F1 driver calls George Russell "too nice on the track"

George Russell drives the (63) Mercedes-AMG Petronas W15 E Performance during the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 - Source: Getty

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has recently given his thoughts on the British driver, who he considers to have a reputation of being nice, which gets in the way of being able to win a title. Speaking with CasinoApps, the former Williams and McLaren driver acknowledged that Russell has the ability to achieve a championship, but his nature is a deterrent. He said (via GPBlog):

"Russell has the speed to win a title, but I think he’s too nice on the track. People need to look at him a little differently. You think of Russell as a nice guy, and that’s not the reputation he wants."

George Russell came closest to a drivers' championship title at the end of the 2022 season when he finished fourth in the standings in his debut year with Mercedes. He finished that season having achieved his first win in the sport, along with eight podium finishes giving a points total of 275.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback