"The SF-23 never fails to disappoint": F1 fans react to Charles Leclerc urging Ferrari to 'change the car' on team radio

Charles Leclerc was once again struggling with the Ferrari SF-23 in the third practice session of the 2023 F1 Monaco GP. The Monagasque was already facing issues with the setup on Friday and revealed his discomfort on the team radio. It looks like that issue was not completely resolved even the following day.

While running in the third practice session in Monaco, he came on the radio and explained how the car needs to change because he is unable to control it, especially in turns 15 and 16, where he is forced to lift the car.

He said:

"We need to change the car like this, I mean I need to lift in the s of the swimming pool because I have no control of the car."

Of course, this particular radio message quickly circulated around social media platforms, and several fans reacted to it. Since Charles Leclerc has been unlucky in Monaco and at Ferrari in general, fans did not hold back from expressing their despair. Some of them even criticized the team for not solving the setup issue.

"Define pain? Easy, the SF-23," one user wrote.

Merto @Mertooo_38 @FanaticsFerrari This team had 24h to get the setup right man…

"This is why we have practice sessions to identify these issues I don't understand how this a big deal," another fan said.

SimZ57 @SimulationZ57 @FanaticsFerrari This is why we have practice sessions to identify these issues I don't understand how this a big deal

Since Charles Leclerc sounded dejected even in the third practice session, there are huge question marks over his performance in the upcoming qualifying session, which is set to be held a few hours after the session.

Only time will tell whether the Italian team will be able to sort the issues out and allow the Monagasque to clock in some decent laps or not.

Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari can beat Red Bull in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP

Prior to the practice sessions, Charles Leclerc felt that Ferrari could beat Red Bull in the Monaco GP. While speaking to F1.com before the race weekend, he explained how Monaco is the only place where qualifying is more important than the main race, simply because it is extremely difficult to pass.

Since the SF-23 is better in qualifying than in a race, he feels there is a chance to beat the reigning world champions. The Monagasque said:

"I would agree because it is the only place where quali day may be more important than race day. Once you start first here then it is very difficult to overtake. In qualifying, we seem to be a bit more on pace with Red Bull, still behind but with a special lap we can beat them."

He further added:

"That's my goal really and then try and keep them behind on Sunday. They will be much quicker than we are on Sunday like they have been on all the Sundays since the beginning of the season. But on a track like it is actually possible to keep them behind."

Unfortunately, the practice sessions were horrendous for Leclerc. It is safe to say that it must have reduced his confidence a little.

