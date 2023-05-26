“The sidepods are not the magic solution”: George Russell not overly excited by the incoming Mercedes upgrades

Heading into the Monaco GP, Mercedes driver George Russell has downplayed the expectations of the W14's new upgrades. The Silver Arrows team has finally ditched its unique 'zero side pod' concept, aligning with the general shape opted for by its competitors.

The new design that was to be introduced at the Imola GP will hit the track for the first time on the streets of Monaco. While hoping that the changes bring in a performance gain, George Russell cautions fans not to expect a significant upturn in their performance.

Russell calls the new design a "step in the right direction" that will help the team work on a new baseline with higher potential. Prior to the Monaco GP, he told Sky Sports F1 on Thursday:

"I hope I’m proved wrong, but the sidepods are not the magic [solution]. They tick a box to say there’s no more question marks over the sidepods [but] the magic happens elsewhere."

Russell's statement aligns with the comments made by team boss Toto Wolff, who stated that the new upgrades "won't be a silver bullet".

George Russell also admits that Mercedes will struggle in Monaco, as indicated by its previous results on the track. Outlining his expectations for the weekend, he said:

"Mercedes generally struggle a little bit more in Monaco. Even during the glory years, Monaco was a bit of a difficult circuit for us as a team as is Singapore, those types of tracks. We’re not expecting wonders this weekend. We’ll focus on this weekend before going to Barcelona with a new baseline."

Russell expects Ferrari to have a strong result, citing that the Italian team exceeded its base performance in Monaco. It will be a tough weekend for the Silver Arrows, as Aston Martin is also reported to fare well on the high-downforce track.

George Russell reveals why Mercedes decided to introduce the upgrades in Monaco

Mercedes was set to introduce the new upgrades in Imola until the race was canceled due to heavy rains. The team has decided to debut the upgrades on the tight and twisty Monaco track, where drivers are most likely to make mistakes.

George Russell weighed in on the decision, saying that the team would be "kicking themselves" if they had not utilized the available performance.

He said:

"From our side, if we had a strong weekend here with the old car and were half-a-tenth away from pole, for example, we would be kicking ourselves, knowing that we have more performance on the table. If you have got performance there, you have got to use it."

The 25-year-old added:

"I guess it shows the trust of the team they have in us as drivers but also I’m happy to know that the team are pushing it forward. Maybe we’re sat here on Sunday night saying that was a stupid decision or maybe we will say we were right to be bold."

