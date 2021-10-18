"The Sky pundit role is the easiest way out for me": Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has slowly transformed into one of the most well-loved characters on the Formula 1 grid. As such, there's been growing intrigue over what the four-time champion would do next once he calls time on his racing career.

In a recent interaction with Motorsport-Total.com, he talked about how there were a few things in his mind that he wanted to pursue but was yet to give them proper thought. He said:

“I have a lot of interests. In general, I get carried away easily by passionate people. Even if they are things I don’t really like, I can easily develop a new passion. How sustainable that is then, one has to wait and see. I can understand that it is a big challenge to find something else? The easiest way out would be to become a Sky reporter and stay in the same place for how many years? I can’t necessarily see that happening, but who knows."

Sebastian Vettel also touched on the fact that even though he didn't want to turn his back entirely on the sport, he still wanted to give other avenues a thought before finally committing to something. He said:

"You know, I love the sporting side of it and you don’t want to turn your back on the sport either and say 'never again'. So, you never know what’s going to happen. But I think it’s important to think about what might come after. You’re already exploring different things. Also, I have a family as well. So it’s pretty easy to take care of other things if I retire."

Sebastian Vettel sizing up his next role in F1

It's hard to imagine Sebastian Vettel committing to something and not succeeding in it, whether it be to win championships or talk about it in the commentary booth. With the German's witty demeanor coupled with his in-depth knowledge of the sport, it's hard to imagine him failing at it.

Also Read

Sebastian Vettel's career is closer to the end than what many might have thought and the German seems to be aware of that fact as well.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee