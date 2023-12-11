"The slightest noise or problems must be stopped" - Max Verstappen on his recipe for success with Red Bull

Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 F1 season, winning 19 out of 22 races this season, while Red Bull won a total of 21 races. The Dutchman was unstoppable throughout the year, and his team was almost flawless. This kind of performance needs the utmost consistency and care about every single detail of the car, the engineering, and the reliability.

In an interview with Blick, Verstappen explained how his and Red Bull's most successful season was possible. He attributed it to paying close attention to every single detail possible, ensuring that no unwanted problems or even noise came out of the car.

"Apparently, we are on the trail of a perfect combination," Max Verstappen said. "And I'll pay close attention to what's going on behind the scenes. The slightest background noise or problems must be stopped. A community of interests as large as Red Bull certainly doesn't work otherwise."

Max Verstappen also talked about honesty and bluntness with the Red Bull seniors and his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase (GP). The F1 driver claimed that because of his openness with Christian Horner, Helmut Marko, and GP, he and his team could pull off such a massive lead over others.

"My good collaboration with racing engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and other key figures like Dr. Marko are based on respect and trust," he continued. "Necessarily, I demand that every day on the racetrack. And so I am too. What is good is good. And what's bad is bad. This should be said immediately and is also part of the recipe for success."

Max Verstappen ended the season with 575 points, while Red Bull scored 860 points. They swept the drivers' and constructors' championships before the season even ended.

Max Verstappen on teaming up with Fernando Alonso for 24 Hours of Le Mans

Max Verstappen recently revealed how he and Fernando Alonso spoke about competing alongside each other in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Verstappen was quoted as saying by Formu1a.uno:

"I’ve been speaking to Fernando about it. He’s said he would only want to do it again with me. So I said it would be really cool. The only thing is that for Le Mans, it is the weight of the driver. I’m quite a heavy driver, so I’d need to find light teammates to compensate. Fernando is quite light, so it would be quite good."

Fernando Alonso has already competed in the prestigious endurance race and won twice with Toyota Gazoo Racing in 2018 and 2019. Since Verstappen has shown interest in other racing series apart from F1, there are strong chances that he could compete in the WEC for the longest endurance race.