“The sport is incredibly competitive right now”: Max Verstappen’s past exploits no guarantee for success in upcoming Dutch GP, per former F1 driver

Former F1 driver David Coulthard has claimed that he believes Max Verstappen's past track record of success at Zandvoort won't be a guarantee for a win this weekend. F1 will return to action on the track at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend after a three-week summer break after the Belgian GP last month.

Heading to his home race, the Red Bull driver is on a four-race losing streak and has not stood at the top of the podium since the Spanish Grand Prix in late June. However, he would be confident heading into his home race in Zandvoort, as he has won the previous three editions since its return to the F1 calendar in 2021.

Nevertheless, speaking to RacingNews365, the former McLaren driver Coulthard was a bit wary of Verstappen's chances of making it to four race wins at his home race and said:

"There's one thing that we know which is Max is always full attack, but his competitors are tough, you've got seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton back winning Grands Prix. McLaren has two young chargers, George Russell, so the sport is incredibly competitive right now.

"Just because you are the champion, if you look at Michael [Schumacher], Ayrton [Senna], or any of these greats from the past, it does not guarantee that you will have the opportunity or the car for victory. But it is one of the truly great racetracks, it has a great atmosphere and I am looking forward to it."

Max Verstappen also stated that he is looking forward to racing in his home race as he believes that the track produces a "fantastic" atmosphere with the crowd roaring for him.

Max Verstappen previews the Dutch GP this weekend

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen recently discussed the upcoming Dutch GP with Pit Pass.

"It is great to start it (second half of the season) back at my home race. It is always a fantastic atmosphere and the fans are incredible, so it is a special one for me. It is a great circuit with its short straights and narrow track and hopefully, we can come back even stronger for this race. We are looking forward to the week ahead and hopefully we can be fighting for the win," Max Verstappen said.

Verstappen currently leads Lando Norris by 78 points in the Drivers' Championship, having scored 277 points from the 14 races and three sprints so far to Norris' 199. He also leads the field having won seven races this season with Lewis Hamilton being the only other multiple-race winner in the 2024 season.

Since its return to the calendar in 2021, the Dutchman has taken every single pole position and race win at Zandvoort and would like to continue the record this weekend as well.

