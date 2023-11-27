"The stewards are a joke": Sergio Perez goes off on race stewards for penalizing him in the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez did not hold back while criticizing the stewards in his post-race team radio.

The Mexican driver finished the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in P2, but was knocked down to P4 due to his five-second penalty. The penalty was awarded to Perez for his collision with McLaren driver Lando Norris in the latter half of the race, banging wheels with the Briton during a passing move.

The stewards held Perez responsible for the collision and gave him the penalty, denying him a shot at a podium under the lights in Abu Dhabi. Sergio Perez vented out his frustration on his team radio after the race, saying:

"The stewards are a joke, man. I cannot believe [it]. They have been very bad this year, but this is a joke. This was really a joke."

Sergio Perez analyzes his P4 finish at the Abu Dhabi GP

Sergio Perez stated that he was satisfied with his overall performance in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 26, and termed the race as an "enjoyable" one for him.

While analyzing his race, the Mexican claimed that he could have tried a one-stop race, saying (via F1.com):

"Overall, we had a good race today. I think I could have maybe stretched it to a one stop, it's something to look at and review. It probably would have been possible, but we will never know!"

He added:

"My honest opinion is it was just a racing incident with Lando but unfortunately, the stewards didn't agree with that and I got the penalty and lost second place in the final race of the race."

The 33-year-old also gave his final thoughts on an inconsistent season that saw him finish P2 in the Drivers Standings for the first time in his career, behind teammate Max Verstappen. He said:

"I have learnt this season to never give up, we have had some tough times, ups and downs but it only matters where you finish when the season ends here. I am happy with the whole Team, they have done a tremendous job and we deserved a lot more today and at times this season."

He added:

"We have had the best season in our history and so much credit to Max, he has been outstanding. Next year we have another chance and we go for it."

Sergio Perez will return to Red Bull for the 2024 season.