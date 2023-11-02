“The most STUPIDEST thing you’ve ever said, massive L!”: Carlos Sainz under scrutiny from F1 fans after ‘proper fan’ remark

Carlos Sainz was criticized on social media after his remark on being a 'proper F1 fan' who spends money and visits the races in person. A clip recently emerged on social media where the Ferrari driver was being interviewed by Matthew Gallagher.

Speaking in the clip, Sainz mentioned that he is obligated to give more time to 'proper' fans of the sport who spend a lot of money to witness the race weekends on the track. Although his intended message may have differed, some fans reacted angrily to his comments on social media.

In the aforementioned interview, Carlos Sainz is quoted saying:

"It's true that probably a fun that comes to race. It's a proper fan. It means that if spend quite a bit of money, but probably a people that we bump into restaurants. They want that cheap selfies you know to maybe share with a friend share with your family, like How cool I am that I've been in a restaurant with Carlos."

"Instead of a proper fun that it spends their monthly year earnings who come to our relation with then you need to give them more of my time more of my smile more."

Fans were not exactly impressed with Carlos Sainz's remarks on being a 'proper' Formula 1 fan. One fan opined that not everyone who watches the sport dedicatedly has the money to go to races.

"What about people who can’t afford to get to races? People who can’t travel to races? The list goes on. Are they not fans no? The most STUPIDEST thing you’ve ever said babes, massive LLLLLLL!!!"

However, many also defended Carlos Sainz. They argued that the Spaniard's comments were being misinterpreted and that he wanted to say he could differentiate between real fans who would be at the races and those at a restaurant who just wanted a selfie with a random 'famous' person.

Carlos Sainz calls out George Russell for regularly complaining on team radio during races

Mercedes driver George Russell was involved in an active battle with Carlos Sainz during the Mexican Grand Prix for the fourth position in the race. Russell mentioned to his team that the Ferrari driver was moving under braking in order to defend the position.

This is a maneuver that is not allowed, but the stewards did not intervene. As the race came to an end, it was Sainz who was in P4 and Russell had to settle for P6, behind Lando Norris.

Talking about the moment he shared with the Briton during the battle, Sainz told the media (including Sportskeeda), that he was not breaking any rules at the time.

"I was moving once and right before braking which is what the rules allow. You cannot move under braking but you can move right before braking and that’s what I’m doing."

While it is normal for a driver to complain to his team during a race, Carlos Sainz felt that Russell does it a lot more than what can be considered normal during a race. He went on:

"I think it’s the same as always when you’re behind, you open the radio you complain, see if the guy in front gets a warning or a five-second penalty because it benefits you. But I think it’s the same, almost everyone does, George does it a lot."