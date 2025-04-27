"The tariffs are hitting hard": Fans react to unlikely contender emerging as potential Sergio Perez teammate at Cadillac

F1 fans online have reacted to recent reports that Cadillac is considering signing Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu as its first driver line-up, as the American team prepares to enter the F1 grid in 2026. Fans online have questioned whether both the drivers are being considered more for the sponsorship money they might bring over their capabilities on the track.
Reports coming out on Sunday [April 27] have suggested that Cadillac may have found its driver line-up for 2026 and beyond, as Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu are the two names being touted to make their F1 return with the American team. @formularacers_ shared this information via its X account in Sunday, citing a report from Last Word on Sport.
This news has gathered a mixed reaction from F1 fans, with many of them wondering whether the reasons behind Cadillac potentially signing these two drivers could be monetary. Perez has a large Mexican fanbase and several sponsors as a result, while Zhou enjoys similar support from China.
"The tariffs are hitting hard," said one fan.
"Two pay drivers! what a bloody laugh! Americans not serious about F1 or something? 🤔," aid another user.
"Both high revenue drivers. Checo brings money in a d Zhou got the China market. Feels like a marketing strategy more than a sports strategy. But you gotta start somewhere," said another fan.
While many fans questioned the potential Cadillac line-up for 2026, there were also some who welcomed it, especially supporting the idea of adding Perez's experience to a new team.
"You HAVE to take Perez imo. Brings the money and experience and despite the ending at Red Bull, he's way better than Zhou," said one fan.
"Their experience will benefit Cadillac," claimed another user.
"That’s a good pair. I like Zhou," said yet another fan.
There had been rumors earlier in the year that Cadillac could potentially look to add an American driver to its F1 outfit, with IndyCar driver Colton Herta being touted as the favorite to get into the seat. All reports at the moment are purely speculative though, and it would be too early to say that the American driver might have been snubbed.
Sergio Perez revealed having had talks with multiple F1 teams for a 2026 seat earlier in April
Sergio Perez previously shared that he had been approached by a 'few teams' since the Mexican was fired by Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season. The 35-year-old spent four seasons at the Austrian team before being replaced by Liam Lawson for the 2025 season.
Speaking to Formula 1 at the beginning of April, Perez revealed that he could return to the paddock in 2026, if he finds an attractive project.
"There are a few very interesting projects out there. I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. Right now, the season has started so a few things will open up in the coming months." said Perez.
Sergio Perez only scored one world championship point in his final five races at Red Bull, and finished eighth in the championship, while his teammate Max Verstappen won the title. He was replaced by Liam Lawson for 2025, but the Kiwi driver was subsequently dropped as well after just two races of the new season, in favor of Yuki Tsunoda.