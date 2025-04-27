  • home icon
  "The tariffs are hitting hard": Fans react to unlikely contender emerging as potential Sergio Perez teammate at Cadillac

"The tariffs are hitting hard": Fans react to unlikely contender emerging as potential Sergio Perez teammate at Cadillac

By Samyak Sharma
Modified Apr 27, 2025 15:54 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of China - Practice &amp; Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty
Sergio Perez with Zhou Guanyu and Carlos Sainz at the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix - Source: Getty

F1 fans online have reacted to recent reports that Cadillac is considering signing Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu as its first driver line-up, as the American team prepares to enter the F1 grid in 2026. Fans online have questioned whether both the drivers are being considered more for the sponsorship money they might bring over their capabilities on the track.

Reports coming out on Sunday [April 27] have suggested that Cadillac may have found its driver line-up for 2026 and beyond, as Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu are the two names being touted to make their F1 return with the American team. @formularacers_ shared this information via its X account in Sunday, citing a report from Last Word on Sport.

This news has gathered a mixed reaction from F1 fans, with many of them wondering whether the reasons behind Cadillac potentially signing these two drivers could be monetary. Perez has a large Mexican fanbase and several sponsors as a result, while Zhou enjoys similar support from China.

"The tariffs are hitting hard," said one fan.
"Two pay drivers! what a bloody laugh! Americans not serious about F1 or something? 🤔," aid another user.
"Both high revenue drivers. Checo brings money in a d Zhou got the China market. Feels like a marketing strategy more than a sports strategy. But you gotta start somewhere," said another fan.

While many fans questioned the potential Cadillac line-up for 2026, there were also some who welcomed it, especially supporting the idea of adding Perez's experience to a new team.

"You HAVE to take Perez imo. Brings the money and experience and despite the ending at Red Bull, he's way better than Zhou," said one fan.
"Their experience will benefit Cadillac," claimed another user.
"That’s a good pair. I like Zhou," said yet another fan.

There had been rumors earlier in the year that Cadillac could potentially look to add an American driver to its F1 outfit, with IndyCar driver Colton Herta being touted as the favorite to get into the seat. All reports at the moment are purely speculative though, and it would be too early to say that the American driver might have been snubbed.

Sergio Perez revealed having had talks with multiple F1 teams for a 2026 seat earlier in April

Sergio Perez at his final race with Red Bull - 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Sergio Perez at his final race with Red Bull - 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Sergio Perez previously shared that he had been approached by a 'few teams' since the Mexican was fired by Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season. The 35-year-old spent four seasons at the Austrian team before being replaced by Liam Lawson for the 2025 season.

Speaking to Formula 1 at the beginning of April, Perez revealed that he could return to the paddock in 2026, if he finds an attractive project.

"There are a few very interesting projects out there. I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. Right now, the season has started so a few things will open up in the coming months." said Perez.

Sergio Perez only scored one world championship point in his final five races at Red Bull, and finished eighth in the championship, while his teammate Max Verstappen won the title. He was replaced by Liam Lawson for 2025, but the Kiwi driver was subsequently dropped as well after just two races of the new season, in favor of Yuki Tsunoda.

Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

