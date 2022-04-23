"The taste was great" - Sebastian Vettel reflects on his 15 years in F1 when questioned about his future in the sport

Sebastian Vettel was quite open to the media when he met them just before Friday's qualifying. The German was questioned on his future as his contract with Aston Martin ends at the end of the season.

Vettel took a minute to reflect and in what was a refreshingly honest answer, agreed that while things were not the same anymore, he was lucky to have had the opportunity to show what he could do in F1. He said:

“In all honesty, I had an amazing 15 years or so looking back, and I was in a position to you know, win championships, win a lot of races, fight for positions, get a lot of podiums, and obviously, you know, the taste was great. It’s not a secret that if you’re not in a position to be there that it’s a different taste. You need to find a different sort of motivation.”

Sebastian Vettel also touched on the fact that continuing in a lurch needed a different kind of motivation, one that many drivers had not yet faced in their careers. He also reiterated that while the team was certainly growing, his decision to continue will entirely depend on how promising things look for the future.

The four-time world champion said:

“But yeah, I think ultimately, I’m willing to be tasting the same again. That’s the nature of the sport. For some of the guys in the room it’s a little bit different because they’re still very early in their careers and they didn’t have a team or car yet where they were able to show what they can do. So it’s different, clearly a different position but that is, I think, one of the big deciders. But, you know, the team is growing, there’s a lot of things it looks very promising. The answer is time will tell. But those will be the key things that I will be looking at to see how promising is it looking in the future?”

I do have age on my side: Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel also revealed that at just 34 years old, he still has age on his side, unlike other senior drivers. He, however, acknowledged that the aim of fighting for podiums and victories still needs some work.

The German said:

“And how soon, because obviously, you know, I’m not really old, I think physically I have a lot of years left, it’s not a problem at all. But, yeah, I think that’s ultimately the goal to win and fight for podiums and victories, which currently, we’re far away from. But, as I said, there’s plenty of work, so that that’s also very exciting, to know where we are now and to take the little steps and define the path for the future.”

Vettel showed on Friday that he had lost none of his driving prowess as he dragged his car into Q3. Unless the Aston Martin machinery improves, however, the German might not have the motivation to stick around anymore.

