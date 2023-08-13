"The only team with a first driver is Red Bull”: Rival F1 team boss dismisses Sergio Perez as Max Verstappen’s ‘equal’

Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur recently addressed the difference between Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, claiming Red Bull are the only team with a "first driver" philosophy.

The performance gap between Verstappen and Perez is glaringly obvious as the reigning world champion is in a league of his own. While highlighting the problem for the Red Bull team, Vasseur didn't into the details as he didn't want to meddle with the issues at Milton Keynes.

On the other hand, the Ferrari team principal treats his drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz with equal opportunities. He cited many other teams who treated their drivers equally.

“We can afford to have two drivers with the same opportunities and resources. If one of them is in the title fight at some point in the season, I will focus two hundred percent on that driver. But that’s not the case at all right now. At the start of the season, there’s no number one and number two.” he said to the Italian weekly Autosprint.

He continued:

“Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are exactly on the same level, they’re equal. It was like this before and it will be like this in the future. Even Mercedes treats Russell and Hamilton the same way. And the same goes for Gasly and Ocon or Alonso and Stroll. The only team with a lead driver is Red Bull.”

The difference between the Red Bull teammates is highlighted by Sergio Perez's disastrous mid-season slump. He has often started outside the top 10 and failed to finish on the podium. The results are reflected in the standings as the Dutchman is 125 points ahead of the Mexican driver.

Red Bull has always operated with the number 1 driver in the team, with only Mark Webber proving them wrong in Silverstone 2010. Having such a teammate dynamic has worked for them as they have won five constructor titles. However, to date, the team has never achieved a one-two finish in the drivers' standings.

Former F1 advises Sergio Perez to cut off from all social media

After wrapping up a disappointing first half of the season, Sergio Perez's results in the quickest car have raised questions about his future at Red Bull. In such testing times, Nico Rosberg has a piece of advice for the Mexican driver.

"Avoid all media. Just don’t look at it—because he will see all the memes and reactions against him, and the journalists with loaded questions against him," he said on Sky Sports.

Sergio Perez in the Belgium GP

Referring to his time at Mercedes alongside an equally dominant Lewis Hamilton and how he overcame the pressure to win the title in 2016, Rosberg said:

"You really have to let that go and I did at the time — social media, e-mail, news, I ignored the whole world in the years I fought for the title."

Sergio Perez is heading into the summer having recovered from his mid-season slump to finish on the podium in Hungary and Belgium. He hopes for consistent results in the second half of the season.