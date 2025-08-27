"The team is fully focused": Ferrari boss backs Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc to get 'some good results'

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has asserted that his team is ready to bring out its A-game with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The 2025 F1 summer break is over, with on-track action slated to take place this week, the Dutch Grand Prix.

The first 14 races of the ongoing campaign were a bit of a mixed bag for Ferrari in terms of on-track results. Charles Leclerc managed to bring home five podium finishes, but a Grand Prix win remained out of reach. Moreover, the seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton did not even manage to put on board a single podium finish in a full-fledged Grand Prix.

In Round 14 (Hungarian Grand Prix), Ferrari's SF-25 worked well in the hands of Charles Leclerc as he secured pole position for the race. Ultimately, he missed out on a podium with a P4 finish behind Mercedes' George Russell in the race.

Fred Vasseur believes that his team is on a positive run of momentum since the last few events, and in line with this, and the upcoming return of the 2025 F1 season, he has recently added the following:

"We’re back on track after the summer break, which gave the team and the drivers a chance to recharge, ready to face a very busy final part of the season."

"In the Netherlands, we want to maintain the positive momentum built up over the past few races, where we made progress in terms of competitiveness. Charles and Lewis are ready, and the team is fully focused, determined to put them in the best possible position to get some good results."

After the first 14 rounds, Ferrari is currently in second place in the Constructors' Championship with 260 points. The high-flying McLaren is way ahead with 559 points.

Charles Leclerc focused on bringing Ferrari 'back to the top'

While Fred Vasseur has given an upbeat take ahead of the upcoming second peg of the 2025 F1 season, Charles Leclerc has also recently talked about a few things.

The Monegasque has shed light on his focus on bringing Ferrari to the top of the pinnacle of motorsport once again, and also talked about his teammate Lewis Hamilton's 2025 struggles in the SF-25. Leclerc has added the following:

"For now, my only focus is to try and bring Ferrari back to the top. I'm happy with the way I'm performing, and I just need to keep going that way. It's probably too early to judge, as it's a new team for Lewis, and I'm sure he's still understanding and learning about all the different systems, the new systems for him." Via RN365.

Charles Leclerc is in fifth place in the drivers' championship with 151 points, whereas Lewis Hamilton is in sixth, having scored 109 points.

