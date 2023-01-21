"The three Musketeers": Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, and Pierre Gasly bring F1 French connection to Paris NBA game

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, along with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon of Alpine, attended the NBA event in Paris, sitting in the celebrity row. The three F1 drivers added star power to the Accor Arena in Paris, where the Chicago Bulls defeated the Detroit Pistons in a blowout victory. The drivers attended the event, which also had famous singer Pharell Williams and retired footballer Gerard Pique in the crowd.

"In Paris, The Three Musketeers, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc attended the NBA game."

F1 Twitterati was quick to react to the drivers attending the event, with some terming it a team-building exercise for Alpine drivers. Fans of both sports were very excited to see both worlds clashing. Some of the tweets were:

"Alpine teambuilding exercise"

"Alpine sending Ocon and gasly on bonding trips"

"when worlds collide"

jack 〽️ @jackm0429 Leclerc, Gasly and Ocon watching the best basketball team in the world omg Leclerc, Gasly and Ocon watching the best basketball team in the world omg https://t.co/DMHyHmamPc

"Leclerc, Gasly and Ocon watching the best basketball team in the world omg"

Fans also joked about how Charles Leclerc had to be there to separate the two Alpine drivers. Some also pointed out the friendship between the drivers, with all of them commonly speaking French.

"And people said they wouldn't get along"

"Charles separating ocon and gasly"

"Boys are cheering Charles after his breakup and the Ferrari trouble."

Fans also wondered if the photograph of the three F1 drivers will be replicated in one of the races in the upcoming season. Fans hoped to see the three F1 drivers share a podium. Some of the tweets were:

"Is this photo a prediction of a future podium this year?"

"Imagine on a ce podium à Spa"

Charles Leclerc will be looking to avoid the mistakes that plagued Ferrari in the 2022 season

Charles Leclerc had high expectations last year but was left disappointed by his team in the end. The team made silly strategic mistakes unworthy of Ferrari's caliber. The Monagasque driver will now be looking to put the past behind him and focus on the positives from last season.

Despite only winning three out of 22 races last season, Leclerc managed to grab pole position in nine races and won the award for most poles in the season.

Leclerc will look to convert pole positions into race wins next year and win his first championship. He will also hope to break the Red Bull dominance with the Austrian team hit with multiple penalties ahead of the 2023 season.

