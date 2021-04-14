The win in 2005 is a good memory: Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso is one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of his generation. The Spaniard, who is now almost in his 40s, remains a prominent figure on the grid. At the season-opener in Bahrain, Alonso showed that he hasn't lost a step, despite taking a two-year hiatus from Formula 1.

Fernando Alonso now turns to Imola for the second round of the championship. In 2005, the Spaniard took one of his most impressive victories at the track. Fernando Alonso fended off the seven-time world champion, Michael Schumacher, to take the checkered flag at the iconic Italian circuit.

Speaking about his return to Imola, Fernando Alonso revealed his fond memories of the track:

“I have some good memories here, particularly in 2005 when we won the race and later took the championship that year."

Fernando Alonso to receive a performance boost at Imola

Whoever requested a shot like this, this morning... You’re welcome! @pirellisport 2022 18-inch prototype tyre test still underway 💪 pic.twitter.com/jVyaHQ6lbS — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) April 1, 2021

Alonso's weekend in Bahrain was a mixed bag. The Spaniard out-qualified his teammate Ocon on Saturday. He was having a competitive race on Sunday. However, it was cut short by an errant sandwich wrapper getting stuck in the car radiator, which led to his retirement.

Alpine were one of four teams to leave with no points from the first round of the championship. In Bahrain, the car lacked pace compared to other midfield runners. Ferrari and McLaren looked much stronger than the French team. With Alpine targeting a win in 2021, their performance levels are far off the mark. Therefore, the Enstone-based side confirmed that they will bring significant updates to Imola.

Alpine's Executive Director Marcin Budkowski admitted:

“We left Bahrain feeling disappointed by not scoring points. The Bahrain race weekend confirmed some of the weaknesses of our package, which we’re working hard to improve and gain the few tenths of a second that we are currently missing to fight at the front of the midfield."

Speaking about their development plan, Budkowski added:

“We have an aerodynamic upgrade package coming to the car for this Grand Prix. Also, we have some test items to assess during Friday practice, which will help define further upgrades planned over the next few races."

The arrival of upgrades is sure to please Fernando Alonso. The two-time world champion made it clear that he wanted to return to the sport in a competitive car. So far, Alpine have not delivered on their end of the promise. The team needs to provide the Spaniard with machinery capable of fighting in the midfield. Alonso can punch above the car's weight, but he needs a clear opportunity to do so.

Alpine will hope their upgrades can make a significant impact, because if not, 2021 could be a difficult season for the French team.