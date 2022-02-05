"The winter has been too long" - Fernando Alonso raring to go for F1 2022 season

Fernando Alonso revealed his restlessness to be back in an F1 car to Laurent Dupin of Canal Plus. While winter breaks are getting shorter with longer F1 calendars, the double world champion feels this current off-season has been too long.

Speaking about his off-season with the Canal Plus reporter, Alonso said:

“I feel good, very motivated. The winter has been too long. We’ve been working hard on the new rules, now it’s time to ride hoping to fight for high goals!”

The double world champion revealed he has been training hard and working towards new rules for the 2022 season. Many F1 drivers have revealed that the 2022 F1 cars will require them to adapt their driving styles to the new machines, or even change them to a certain extent.

The Spaniard admitted a few weeks ago that he had to train harder at his age than other younger drivers. The 40-year-old F1 driver revealed there were better things to do in the off-season, however, he preferred focusing on his training over the winter break.

Speaking to F1’s official site, Fernando Alonso said:

“There are more satisfying things to do but that’s the plan for this winter: I want to be as strong as I can and I know that I will have to train and I will have to do more than other drivers because yes, I am older than them.”

Fernando Alonso believes there will be more simulator work to do ahead of the 2022 season

Several drivers from the 2022 F1 grid have already started to work on their simulation programs, due to the lack of data available for the new cars. The Alpine driver revealed that although there won’t be much difference, simulator work will play a key role in helping drivers adapt to the new cars.

Describing the preparation work over the winter break, Fernando Alonso said:

“So in terms of adaptation I don’t think it will be a big difference – it’s just some hard work, or harder than any other winter, because we will have to spend a little bit more time in the simulator and together with the team.”

The 2022 F1 cars will be significantly different in comparison to their predecessors from the turbo-hybrid era, and the comparison in drivability is still an unknown factor. As a result, simulation work for the drivers will give them a reference point for the cars until they hit the tarmac during the pre-season test in Barcelona.

