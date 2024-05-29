“The world is looking and no one is stopping this”: Max Verstappen’s girlfriend Kelly Piquet urges for ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Palestine war

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet called out for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine war. She has been actively raising awareness about the war that has left a large part of the population deprived of basic human needs.

The war between Israel and Palestine has been active for the past few months and there has been a great loss of life from both sides. In recent news, Israel bombed the Gazan city of Rafah. The airstrike resulted in a reported loss of 45 lives, mostly which are said to be women and children. Rafah was supposedly a safe shelter for the citizens.

Millions of people on social media have joined influencers and celebrities in raising awareness about the war. While Max Verstappen has not released any statement regarding the same, his partner Kelly Piquet actively shares stories.

Recently, Piquet shared a video on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Tears rolling down my face as I watch this video that is incomprehensible to my brain - over 18,000 CHILDREN killed in more than 230 days of genocidal war. The world is looking and no one is stopping this. Where does this end? #CeasefireNOW."

Kelly Piquet's story on Instagram

Max Verstappen's sister Victoria joins Kelly Piquet in supporting Palestine

As mentioned, millions of people on social media have pledged their support for a ceasefire after the attack on Rafah earlier. A popular AI-generated image has been circulating over Instagram and shared by over 9 million people so far quoting "All eyes on Rafah."

Max Verstappen's sister, Victoria, also joined the users in sharing the picture on her story earlier.

Victoria Verstappen's story (@victoriaverstappen)

Social media has turned out to be a strong platform as influencers joined to showcase their support for a ceasefire. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has remained active on the topic as well.

Verstappen is usually not very active on social media and most of his posts are focused on racing and Formula 1. He currently leads the world championship and with his performance, he could be crowned the champion for a consecutive fourth season.

However, there is seemingly more competition this season. Ferrari are seemingly strong and after Charles Leclerc's victory in Monaco last week, there is only a 31-point gap between the two. The latter has finished within the top four in every race this season and his teammate is within the top five for every race he took part in.