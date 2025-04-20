"Then leave Ferrari boy": Fans react to Charles Leclerc declaring he wasn't happy with a P4 in the F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Fans reacted as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc pointed out the issues he faced with the car on Saturday after settling for a P4 start for the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The team has faced a lack of pace throughout the weekend, which made it difficult for them to qualify within the top.

While Leclerc still managed to remain in the top five, he did not speak positively of the SF-25 around Jeddah. He revealed that he was facing a lack of grip from the car as it either understeered or oversteered and did not remain constant.

"I'm not happy, I'm really not happy," Charles Leclerc said. "I either have massive oversteer or massive understeer, but the end result is that I don't have enough grip."

This uncompetitive nature has been the case for Ferrari multiple times this season so far. The team only had a moment of brilliance when Lewis Hamilton clinched the win during the Sprint in China. However, he has also remained out of winning contention since qualifying down in P7 for the race today.

As both Hamilton and Leclerc prepare for the race, the latter's comments on the drivability of the car sparked rage amongst fans on social media. Many of them suggested that the Monegasque part ways with the team if he wanted to win in the future.

"Then leave Ferrari boy"

"Oof, Ferrari strikes again. Gotta be rough, Chuck," wrote another fan.

"If Ferrari keeps disappointing him he’ll eventually leave," a user warned.

There were also some positive comments as Charles Leclerc did manage to qualify ahead of his much more experienced teammate, putting him in contention for Ferrari's first possible podium finish this season.

"Yet he was nearly 0.6 seconds faster than Lewis," remarked a user.

"Still far better than Lewis," another fan mentioned.

Charles Leclerc suggests Ferrari is closer in competing with Mercedes than McLaren

Scuderia Ferrari shared a close battle with McLaren for the Constructors' Championship last year, with the Papaya team clinching it by a short margin. Despite losing out, the Italian outfit was understood to have a competitive start to this season, considering their pace last year. However, that hasn't been the case.

Charles Leclerc, when asked by Sportskeeda, mentioned that the team is lacking quite a bit of pace compared to the McLarens in front. Moreover, his comments suggested that the team might be closer to Mercedes.

"I think we are three tenths off [McLaren], two to three tenths off, yeah similar to Mercedes, maybe Mercedes slightly ahead and Red Bull has been a bit more inconsistent this year. But so it's a bit more difficult to have a clear picture of them but yeah I think two to three tenths off McLaren."

Ferrari currently stands in fourth place in the Championship with 57 points. The situation would have been better for the team if it wasn't for their double disqualification in China. They are, however, expected to improve with upgrades throughout the season.

