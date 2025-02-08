“There was a conflict of interest”: FIA President opens up on Johnny Hebert removal decision

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has spoken out about the departure of steward Johnny Herbert, discussing the reasoning behind removing the 60-year-old from his role in the sport. Speaking at the FIA Officials Summit at the Circuito Permanente del Jarama in Madrid, Ben Sulayem explained that Herbert was in a difficult position as someone who was an F1 pundit as well as being a steward, which was causing a clash of duties between both of his roles.

While the president did acknowledge Herbert having done well in his role with the organization, he also suggested that being a journalist and referee was something that couldn't happen at the same time. Ben Sulayem said:

"Johnny was a very good commissioner, but then there was a conflict of interest, and he knows it. You can’t be a journalist in a big company and express your point of view, and then act as a commissioner, which is a referee. You say, you know: my best scenario is that so-and-so wins.”

The head of the sporting organization also discussed how Herbert inhabiting both positions could affect his decision making during the races.

"And what happens if that driver you prefer has another driver in first or second place? How do you make your judgement?"

He also revealed how the former steward handled his departure.

"The exit was... he understood it and thanked the FIA, and we thanked him for what he did.” [via GP Blog]

At the time of his removal from the sport, the sporting board had also released a statment regarding the decision which also cited Herbert's dual role in F1 as being one of the reasons, while also thanking the Briton for his time as a steward.

“It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA. Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role. However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible. We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.” [via The Guardian]

After his departure, Herbert made his own statement where he stated his impartiality during his time as a steward, while being grateful for his time in the sport.

FIA President has discussed plans to have a broader selection of stewards

Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, in the Paddock during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

Speaking in Madrid earlier, Mohammed Ben Sulayem also revealed the decision to have a larger number of new race stewards in an effort to inject new energy and oversight into the sport. The president believes this decision will be advantageous to the sport.

“Our selection (of stewards) should be broader. We should not be limited, and that is why tomorrow with the stewards, we will have new blood."

“It will give us a new selection that will sustain the business of motorsport.” [via GrandPrix247]

The 2025 F1 season will see these organizational changes once the year kicks off with the first race taking place in Melbourne, Australia in March.

