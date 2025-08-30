"There are even pornographic films of me": Toto Wolff responds to his leaked pictures with Max Verstappen

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff cheekily claimed that social media has created pornographic films of him while reacting to his leaked pictures with Max Verstappen during the summer break. The Austrian was spotted hanging out with the Dutch driver during the three-week-long break with their respective partners on the latter's yacht.

Ad

The duo even dined together with Susie Wolff and Kelly Piquet, with their meet-up getting clicked and becoming viral on social media. The pictures came amidst the talks of Wolff pursuing Verstappen for a potential race seat in the future after the latter already confirmed his stay with Red Bull for the 2026 season.

While commenting on the leaked pictures with Max Verstappen to de Telegraaf, Mercedes team principal was amused by people's interest and made a cheeky dig at the advancements in AI and deepfakes, saying:

Ad

Trending

"My own interests aren't those of the average social media user, let's put it that way. I focus more on adults. But to a certain extent, I watch it with amusement. So much is happening these days with AI and deepfakes.

"I think there are even pornographic films of me, at least with my head pasted on. But as long as a good body is used and I perform well in the scenes, I don't mind. More seriously: a social media storm about Formula 1 is still better than no one being interested."

Ad

Earlier, there were reports that Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff had been vacationing in Sardinia at the same time ahead of the Belgian GP last month.

Mercedes team boss comments on Max Verstappen's future with Red Bull

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that he believed that Max Verstappen had his reasons for staying with Red Bull for the 2026 season after the former approached him for a drive in recent months.

Ad

Speaking with Motorsport.com during the Dutch Grand Prix, the Austrian team reflected on the four-time F1 world champion's decision and said:

"Max will have his reasons why he's staying at Red Bull. What he said is that he owes them. And it's not the first moment you can walk away when the team doesn't perform. Beyond the contract. So I think things have fallen in place like they are today, and who knows what happens in the future. But the integrity that he has shown to his team and the integrity that I and the team have shown to our drivers, I think that's important."

Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, but some performance clauses allowed him to leave the team as early as 2026. There is a possibility that the Dutch driver could depart the Milton Keynes-based outfit next year as well if the former world champion fails to deliver a competitive package for the 2026 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More