"There is no guarantees of anything in life”: Red Bull boss snubs claims of a guaranteed F1 seat for Liam Lawson in 2025

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently debunked rumors about Liam Lawson having a guaranteed seat in 2025 in either Red Bull Racing or AlphaTauri. The New Zealand driver has recently been racing for AlphaTauri as an interim while Daniel Ricciardo recovers from an injury.

Despite being a rookie in Formula 1, with no proper training for a season, Lawson has performed well. Thus, several reports emerged suggesting that the youngster could get a guaranteed seat on either of the two teams under the Red Bull umbrella in 2025.

Although Horner very much considers Liam Lawson a future driver, he has reminded everyone that getting a seat in the future is not set in stone. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Red Bull boss said:

"There is no guarantees of anything in life. He’s done a great job; he's really impressed us. He's done exactly what we could have asked for in terms of grabbing the opportunity in Daniel's absence to really show his capability. That's turned some heads, and it's done him a lot of good. We'll keep developing him when he goes back into that test and reserve role and he'll be a candidate certainly for 2025.”

Of course, Christian Horner also praised the 21-year-old for his great performances in the past four races.

Liam Lawson was even linked with Williams, as their rookie Logan Sargeant is currently having a horrendous season. However, those speculations have gradually died down as Lawson is looking to continue working as a reserve driver for Red Bull until an opportunity comes for a permanent seat.

Liam Lawson focused on performing well in future races

Liam Lawson has a time crunch in F1 as Daniel Ricciardo will soon recover and return to AlphaTauri. Thus, the New Zealand rookie is determined to drive his best races while he has the chance.

He is aware that he will have to return to his reserve driver duties after a while. However, Lawson is fully focused on future races before Ricciardo returns. He said (via RBR News):

"I am a Red Bull driver, all Red Bull places are occupied, and this unfortunately means that I will be a reserve driver for the time being. Honestly, at the moment I'm just trying to cut as well as possible in these races. I think when my bet is over, I can start looking at how I've made myself and what options there are, but at the moment I'm focusing on these races.”

As of now, Liam Lawson has collected two championship points with AlphaTauri and sits in 19th place.