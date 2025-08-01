"There'll be some tears": Lewis Hamilton opens up on going into the summer break in his first season with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on going into the summer break during his first season with Ferrari and admits that there would be a few tears. The F1 champion shocked the world last season when he announced his departure from Mercedes.

The driver took on a new challenge of trying to win with Ferrari and break Michael Schumacher's record for the most titles by an F1 driver. The first season with the team has been a bit of a challenge so far.

Hamilton has struggled to acclimate himself to the car, and the Ferrari environment is still quite new to him by the looks of it. At the same time, the on-track results have not the best, as Charles Leclerc continues to hold a clear advantage over him.

The F1 Hungarian GP is the final race of the first half of the year before the summer break. The summer break will be Lewis Hamilton's first at Ferrari, and talking to Sky Sports, he revealed that there are going to be quite a few emotions when they go for a break. He said:

"The last god knows how many seasons have been hard in their own way. This one has definitely been the most intense one, I would say, just from a work perspective. Integrating into a new culture and into a new team. It's not gone smoothly in all areas, and it's been a real battle."

He added,

"I definitely need to get away and recharge, be around the kids, laugh, let go. I'm sure there'll be some tears at some point and I think that's really healthy."

"I love being in red": Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's first half of the season has had a few positives as well. His sprint pole position and win in China were a high point very early in the partnership, and he did put together a strong race in Silverstone. Other than these moments, things have not been as good, as Charles Leclerc has had the edge for the most part.

Talking about how much he's loved the entire Ferrari experience, the driver said,

"But I'm always excited to race. I love what I do, I love being in red, I love working with this team, I have such belief in this team. It's really hard to explain. I already had it a lot when I was in my previous team. Over time, you really build that camaraderie, and I see the passion in this team and I love it."

It would be fascinating to see how the driver performs this weekend. Hungaroring is one of his better tracks, and how Lewis Hamilton fares against Charles Leclerc here would give a good indication of where he is in his acclimatization process.

