"There’s a certain individual in this room who’s written at least one": Lewis Hamilton's cheeky dig at the media for Ferrari rumors

Lewis Hamilton has taken a cheeky dig at the media for running stories about Ferrari contacting him over a possible switch. Over the last few days, multiple media publications claimed that the team had reached out to the Mercedes driver for a move. As it turns out, both the Briton and the Scuderia have refuted the claims.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur recently revealed that there had been no contact between the Scuderia and Hamilton. Meanwhile, Hamilton said his contract extension with Mercedes was almost finalized.

When questioned about the reports, Lewis Hamilton took a cheeky dig at the media present, saying one of them even ran the story. He said:

"Well, there’s a certain individual in this room who’s written at least one of them! But yeah, I don't know. I think maybe with last weekend, with the race been cancelled, maybe they just got bored and started to… ha! But I think, as I said, my team’s working closely behind the scenes with Toto, we're almost at the end of having a contract ready."

Hamilton added:

"So, having a team focus on that, so I can just do my job, that's a much better position than I was in before, because I remember I used to do all my negotiations on my own, and it was very stressful. So, I don't have to do that anymore."

Lewis Hamilton on the upgrades introduced by Mercedes in Monaco

When talking about the upgrades introduced by Mercedes in Monaco, Lewis Hamilton admitted that he did not expect them to make a marked change. He did, however, expect a step of improvement in the right direction.

Hamilton said:

"Yes, I mean, through the whole factory. I was there last week, as we were preparing for the weekend and we got the news, which I think was the right decision, and all of us were really thinking of what was happening there in the region, Emilia-Romagna, and I think it was the right decision."

He added:

"But I'm grateful that we are here. The upgrades, will be difficult to see just how it works at this kind of track, but I'm hopeful that it puts us a little bit closer to these guys, so we can… I don't think we'll be fighting for a win, necessarily, but hopefully it'll be more than a fight."

Lewis Hamilton has only scored a single podium this season, and we're in the sixth race of the campaign. The season has not proven to be a fruitful one for the Mercedes driver as he hopes for a revival from his team.

