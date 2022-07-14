"There's not enough consequences in life"- McLaren's Lando Norris proposes 'one-year-ban' for F1 fans found guilty of abusive behavior

Lando Norris feels a ban for a year or so should serve the purpose when it comes to tackling public abuse offenders at the 2022 F1 Austrian GP.

When questioned what his views were on the matter, Norris said how a lot of people in the world just don't care about the consequences of their actions, which is the biggest problem in all of this.

According to Norris, there's just not enough consequences for their actions, hence people tend to continue doing such things in public. He said:

“I think a lot of people in the world just don’t care, which is a problem. They don’t care what they say and there’s not enough consequences in life. There just needs to be more consequences and hopefully that teaches people a lesson, but just putting things on a board saying ‘don’t do this, don’t do that’, it doesn’t stop them from doing it, because it’s not the consequence.”

If you see anyone being subjected to abhorrent behaviour, please try and do these 3 things: 🧵 It's incredibly disheartening to see how many people are reporting harassment at the #AustrianGP If you see anyone being subjected to abhorrent behaviour, please try and do these 3 things: 🧵 It's incredibly disheartening to see how many people are reporting harassment at the #AustrianGP.If you see anyone being subjected to abhorrent behaviour, please try and do these 3 things: 🧵

Lando Norris proposed a one-year ban from the races "as a consequence" for their actions and said that could maybe be used as a benchmark for further offenses. He said:

“Of course we don’t want it [abusive fan behaviour]. We don’t think it’s the way, and it’s not acceptable, especially within Formula 1 where you want to create a great show and where you want to inspire people. I think the first thing that can be done is if you get caught doing it, maybe you get a one-year ban from coming to the races or something like that.”

Just kick them out for a while: Lando Norris

Lando Norris admitted that fans being subjected to harassment is just not desirable in an F1 grandstand as that is where people come to enjoy and have fun. He insisted that since fans are the reason why the sport has seen growth across the globe, this should not be happening.

The McLaren driver said:

“You never want that side of it to be happening, especially when fans are pretty much the main reason the whole sport goes along and happens every weekend. If someone says something bad, just kick them out for a while.”

There has been outrage from fans and drivers alike about what happened in Austria, with F1's intervention exhibiting the gravity of the situation. It will be interesting to see how the crowds react in the next few races.

