“There’s no f**king way I’m going for a 1 stop”: Pierre Gasly echoes his words of advice to Charles Leclerc pre-race after a strong Austin race

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly pointed out that there was no chance that he would have replicated the one-stop strategy that cost Charles Leclerc a better result in the US Grand Prix on Sunday.

The French driver finished a strong P8 on track but was promoted two places after the race owing to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's post-race disqualifications.

During his post-race interview with F1TV, he was asked if he was ever contemplating a one-stop strategy which was used by his good friend and Ferrari driver Leclerc in the race. Pierre Gasly replied:

"No, I wasn't. The first time it came up was when Charles came to see me on the grid and said, 'You also going for a one-stop?'. I was like there was no **** way that I was going for a one-stop. Then we looked at each other because at that time I was a little confused with what he was saying."

He added:

"But it turned out well. I think we did the best strategy we could and from his face after the race I don't think he really liked that one-stop strategy."

Pierre Gasly analyzes his P6 finish at the US Grand Prix

The French driver was very happy with his performance at the US Grand Prix on Sunday and mentioned that the whole weekend was probably the most complete one of the season.

As per F1.com, Pierre Gasly said:

"I’m feeling very pleased with today’s result and, I must say, it’s probably been our most complete weekend of the season so far with two strong Qualifying results and points from both races. We fell back a couple of positions at the start today, but I knew the pace of the car was good and we were able to keep it clean and fight our way forwards."

He added:

"Of course, we want to be fighting close to the front but this weekend has definitely been better for us because we have been able to extract the maximum from it. Operationally it was smooth and that’s very satisfying for all of us on the team. Now our focus is on Mexico City and delivering another solid weekend.”

It was a very strong performance from Pierre Gasly as he looked like the stronger of the two Alpine drivers throughout the weekend. Hopefully, Gasly and the team can maintain this sort of performance and add to their points tally in the remaining races of the season.