"There’s just one guy and one team": Lando Norris on Max Verstappen and Red Bull standing in the way of his first F1 win

Lando Norris recently hinted that the only driver and team that are preventing him from getting his first F1 race win are Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The McLaren driver has been exceptional this season, with seven podium finishes to his name, six of which have been in second place. This shows how close he is to a race win.

Speaking to Velocity International, Lando Norris has expressed his confidence that a race win is on the horizon for him. At the same time, he also underlined that there is only one driver and team that are getting in his way of realizing his dream.

He said:

“I mean, there are only two more left this season, but I know it’s coming. We’ve given it a good shot, and I don’t think anyone can fault us for what we’ve tried. We’ve been very close the last few weekends. I’ve had a lot of – too many – but a lot of second places this year. There’s just one guy and one team in a way, but we’re getting there.”

Despite not getting the first race win of his career, Lando Norris is happy with McLaren's progress this year. He promised to keep pushing forward in his bid for the World Championship.

He said:

“I’m very proud of the whole team. So to keep up the McLaren name and continue to try and push and get another World Championship. It’s coming.”

Lando Norris takes a jibe at Aston Martin's development curve in the 2023 F1 season

It is clear that Aston Martin has dropped like a stone through the grid after the first few races where they performed great. This proves how bad their upgrades were as they tried to develop their car.

In the post-race press conference at the US GP, Lando Norris seemingly mocked Aston Martin for how bad their upgrades have been. He said:

"It's our target [chasing Ferrari in constructors' championship]. I think we're in a we're in a good rhythm. It's been clear that Aston… I don't know, they seem to have managed to make the car slower and slower with every upgrade that they’ve bought… They have! I mean they were racing Aston in the beginning of the year and I don't know where they finished today."

As of now, Norris is fifth in the drivers' championship with 195 points. If he continues to bag podiums, he will soon overtake Fernando Alonso, who is currently fourth.

In the constructors' championship, McLaren is already ahead of Aston Martin by 21 points and will most likely secure fourth place in the table.