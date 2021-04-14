There's little time and lots to learn: Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher had an uneventful debut at the season-opener in Bahrain. The German slipped under the radar while the grid was in awe of Yuki Tsunoda's performance. The Japanese rookie finished in P9 for AlphaTauri. However, Schumacher extracted maximum performance from his Haas, which is the slowest car on the grid. The German out-qualified his teammate Nikita Mazepin. He also finished the race, unlike the Russian.

Schumacher admitted his first weekend in Formula 1 was a blur. The German further added that he had to contend with a lot of things he wasn't used to. Schumacher had to adapt his driving style to Formula 1 cars.

“I think in general I’ve learned a ton of new things... I learned about the tires, that’s probably the biggest new thing to me. Also, on things like how much downforce we lose at the start of the race. It’s like going from 100 percent downforce to 20 percent downforce the moment you’re turning into a corner."

Looking ahead to Imola, Schumacher believes he is more comfortable in the Haas. This could prompt a more competitive performance from the German, if the car allows it.

“There was definitely lots learned and lots to look at before heading to Imola. I feel I have a lot more knowledge, a lot more comfort, but I was also really surprised at how quickly the weekend was over... it was a case of little time and lots to learn."

Tsunoda, not Schumacher the most impressive rookie?

Yuki Tsunoda caught the Formula 1 world by surprise in Bahrain. The Japanese deserved all the praise and adulation he received after his debut weekend in the sport. Ross Brawn thinks Tsunoda is the best rookie the series has seen in a long time. Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko said that Tsunoda will be a superstar in Formula 1. He further added that the rookie sensation would be the first Japanese driver to win a Grand Prix.

Schumacher, on the other hand, spent his first race in anonymity. With a car incapable of fighting on the grid, the German was caught in no-man's-land. Realistically, Haas can only race themselves. However, this wasn't possible at Bahrain. Schumacher's teammate crashed out on the first lap, leaving nobody to race with the German. Schumacher finished in P16, last of the active runners.

Schumacher is in a transition year with Haas. The team have accepted their place on the pecking order. They are now focused on the 2022 season under the new regulations. For Schumacher, this means that he will be under no pressure this year. This could help the German, who has historically struggled in debut seasons. However, it will not be easy for Schumacher to watch his fellow Formula 2 graduate, Yuki Tsunoda, receiving all the praise and accolades. The German convincingly beat the Japanese driver in the feeder series last year.

Is Yuki Tsunoda the most impressive rookie in Formula 1 this season? Maybe. But he is the only rookie in a position to showcase his talent. It would be unfair to Schumacher and Mazepin to be compared to the Japanese. AlphaTauri is a far more competitive car. Until Haas has similar machinery, comparisons between this season's rookies are irrelevant.