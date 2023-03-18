"There's nothing you can't do": 'GOAT' Lewis Hamilton's close ally Angela Cullen opens up after splitting with the Mercedes driver

Lewis Hamilton's former physiotherapist and assistant Angela Cullen recently thanked the British F1 driver for their time together in a heartfelt message on social media.

Just hours before the first practice session of the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton announced that he and Cullen had decided to part ways.

The 48-year-old responded with a post of her own, where she said:

"Exactly 7 yrs ago on this day, I was standing in the F1 paddock for the first time at the Australian GP. Today I’m excited to share I’m off on my next adventure. I am so grateful and blessed to have had this incredible journey in F1 and I know my story will continue. Thanks to the MB team, who have been my family for the past 7 years."

The New Zealander went on to share an encouraging message for Hamilton while referring to him as the greatest of all time. She said:

"And @lewishamilton you GOAT !! It’s been such an honour and pleasure to stand along side you I’m so proud of you and everything you have achieved. Thank you for supporting me, believing in me and showing me the limitless potential we all have within us. I am so excited to watch the next chapter for you. There’s nothing you can’t do. Don’t stop believing…Lives journey is one big wave. Keep riding. Dream big. As Dreams do come true Forever by your side STILL WE RISE."

As a child, Cullen reportedly 'had a passion for all sports.' She apparently tried her hand at cricket, football, netball, volleyball, basketball, swimming, and athletics during her formative years in New Zealand.

Cullen, however, gravitated towards field hockey and even represented her nation while being in the 15-21 age bracket. She then earned a degree in health science and physiotherapy, which resulted in her getting a professional job involving the well-being of high-performance athletes.

As part of Lewis Hamilton's inner circle, Cullen was responsible for chalking out his daily routine, managing his personal logistics, sleep patterns, travel arrangements, diet, and more. Throughout their time together, Cullen was seen as one of the main reasons behind Hamilton's unmatched level of ability and achievement.

In the past, Hamilton referred to Cullen as one of the greatest things that had happened to him. In Cullen, he not only had a trusted employee but a close confidant, and it will be interesting to see who takes her place going forward.

"There are a million things he would like to say" - Lewis Hamilton receives undue criticism, according to Mika Hakkinen

Lewis Hamilton has plenty to say to his critics but chooses not to, according to former two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen.

Hamilton is currently in his 11th season with Mercedes in 2023, tying Michael Schumacher for most seasons with a single team. However, the seven-time world champion started the campaign with a proverbial chip on his shoulder.

The Briton failed to notch up a single win or pole position all season long for the first time since his F1 debut in 2007. This brought a barrage of criticism towards him, which Hakkinen felt was uncalled for.

While speaking about the Silver Arrows' chances in the forthcoming 2023 F1 season on the Unibet International YouTube channel, the 53-year-old said:

"Lewis Hamilton will once again... I think he'll be very motivated. He will give his everything. It'll be interesting to see how long he has the patience for F1. There's so much criticism and so many critics. I'm sure there are a million things he would like to say. But he knows how much debate it would cause. It's not an easy place to be after all these years."

Lewis Hamilton also finished in P6 in the drivers' standings last year, 35 points behind his teammate George Russell while struggling to tame the Mercedes W13.

Hakkinen believes the 38-year-old will need to show improved mental fortitude when he goes up against Russell this time around. He went on to add:

"If the car is good and victorious, all is well. If not, his comments might not be very flattering. The motivation and mental strength need to be there. He needs to give 100% because his teammate is fast and strong. If Lewis Hamilton can't beat his teammate, he's made a mistake somewhere."

Lewis Hamilton is still in talks over a new contract with Mercedes, but some feel he could be stalling to assess the team's competitive edge before committing his future to them.

