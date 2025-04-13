"There's been some odd 'driver of the days' lately": Pundit perplexed as Lewis Hamilton is picked 'DOTD' for the F1 Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton recovered from a disappointing qualifying session to finish P5 in the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix. He was voted as the driver of the day for his promising drive, but F1 pundit Martin Brundle wasn't pleased as he pointed out what he felt was a strange result.

The 2025 Bahrain GP saw many twists and turns as Oscar Piastri came out on top to win his second race of the year. He started the race on pole and kept George Russell at bay to cross the checkered flag first.

Meanwhile, Hamilton had a disappointing qualifying session on Saturday, and hence he started the race from P9. However, with better performance and the right strategy on Sunday, he was able to finish the race at P5, fending off Max Verstappen.

Owing to his brilliant drive, fans voted Lewis Hamilton as the driver of the day. However, F1 pundit Martin Brundle was bewildered with the result. On commentary, he said (via @tsimiks on X):

“There have been some odd choices for 'Drive of the Days' lately.”

While he didn't take Hamilton's name, his choice of words and timing led fans to believe that he was talking about the seven-time world champion.

In Japan, a similar issue with the Driver of the Day award was raised by Antonio Felix da Costa. Yuki Tsunoda won the award despite finishing out of the points at P12. Costa said that Tsunoda's Driver of the Day victory was a sympathy vote.

That being said, Ferrari had a mixed outing at Bahrain on Sunday. Charles Leclerc, who started the race from P2, messed up his race start to fall to P4. He kept Lando Norris at bay for most of the race until the McLaren driver overtook him on lap 52.

With issues with DRS, Leclerc eventually finished the race at P4 with Hamilton behind him at P5.

Lewis Hamilton credits Ferrari for nailing pitstops and strategy in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty

After an abysmal qualifying session, Lewis Hamilton had to start his race from P9. However, before the race, he set an optimistic target for himself to finish in the top five. During the race, he lived up to his word to finish P5. In an eventful race, Hamilton managed his tires and strategy to wrap up a clean race.

After the race, he thanked his team, Ferrari, for nailing the pitstops on team radio. He said (via @fiagirly on X):

“Guys, great job in the pitstops. Really fantastic work; thank you so much for the hard work to get us back up here. I know it’s not the results you wanted, but I’ll keep pushing, keep working harder. Thank you so much. Grazie."

Lewis Hamilton has not won a podium with Ferrari this year, except for his sprint race victory in China.

