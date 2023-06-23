"There's something loose.. between my legs": Looking back at Sebastian Vettel's hilarious exchange with his race engineer 

Sebastian Vettel was known for his funny quips when he used to come on the radio to speak to his engineer.

The former four-time world champion was known for his dry humor, which was very German. He was never afraid to speak his mind and explain what he was feeling in the car in excruciating detail. Vettel had many famous and funny radio calls during his time in the sport from 2007 to 2022.

One such funny incident took place during the 2018 Brazilian GP when he reported that he had something 'loose' dangling between his legs. The then Ferrari driver reported to his engineer on the radio:

"There's something loose... between my legs. Apart from the obvious. So something flying around my feet."

Surprised by Sebastian Vettel's comments, his race engineer Adami laughed and replied:

"Ok, copy."

Vettel ever the showman, quickly clarified:

"I'd be proud if it was what you think it is but it's not!"

Red Bull team boss makes a damning statement regarding Sebastian Vettel's retirement

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claimed that Sebastian Vettel would be frustrated looking at Aston Martin's recent progress.

Speaking with BILD, Horner said:

"It must be frustrating for Seb to see how well the Aston Martin is doing this year. He didn't have an easy time there. But the truth is that without Seb, Aston Martin would not be where they are this year. He has had his share of success. And he will still enjoy the time with his family."

Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack had earlier accepted that Vettel did help guide the team last year, adding:

"I think he has his merits in where the car is today. Because we had many, many meetings last year where he gave us a hint: 'Do this or do that or do not do this with the new car.' So, I think he has his merits there. If you've retired too early or too late, that is something you have to ask him."

"And then we have to respect the decision that he took. He reflected for a long time before he made that decision and when he made it and if we have to move on, he has to move on. And if it's a shame for him, yes or no, this I think you should ask him."

It is truly a shame that fans never got to see Sebastian Vettel driving a competitive Aston Martin this season.

