"There's more to write a book about this year than there is about the last eight years"- Mercedes boss on team's struggles in 2022 F1 season

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reflected on the team's struggles this season and admitted it has not been easy. The team has won eight consecutive titles heading into the 2022 F1 season. But this season, the Mercedes challenger has not been as competitive. It's had far too many variances in performance, which has made setting up the car even more difficult.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the 2022 F1 Dutch GP, the Mercedes boss said:

"Today we're getting it wrong. The non-correlation in the various areas is causing us to not perform. Maybe there is a single thing that overshadows everything and therefore we're not doing justice to question really every part of the car."

He further added:

"As they say in F1, you never lose, you learn."

"There's more to write a book about this year than there is about the last eight years."

The Mercedes boss hoping for a better showing at Zandvoort

The Mercedes boss was looking forward to the race in Zandvoort this weekend. Lewis Hamilton was able to secure a P2 finish in the race last season and showed some strong pace. To add to this, with not too many long straights on the track, the team could be much more competitive this time around as well.

Wolff said:

“We’ve been working hard to understand our Spa struggles and thankfully we don’t have long to wait until we can bring, utilise and maximise those learnings. What will make the difference for the rest of this season is how quickly and effectively we can continue learning, to deliver our best performance this year and next.”

He further added that,

“The Dutch Grand Prix is next, and it was a real party atmosphere last year. It’s an interesting, old-school track with sweeping bends, banked corners and a lot of character. So, we’re excited to be back there and to take on the circuit’s challenges with this year’s car.”

The F1 Dutch GP could just be the race where the first impact of the new technical directive can be seen. It will be interesting to see if the Silver Arrows can be competitive this weekend following a disappointing result in Belgium.

