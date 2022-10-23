"There is still a race ahead" - Max Verstappen hopes to make late team owner proud with front row start at 2022 F1 US GP

In an interesting qualifying session at the 2022 F1 US GP, Max Verstappen only managed to set the third-fastest pace in Saturday's qualifying session. With Charles Leclerc set to take a 10-place grid penalty, however, the Dutchman has been promoted to second. He will start the main race on Sunday on the front row behind pole-sitter Carlos Sainz.

Before reflecting on the qualifying session, Max Verstappen spoke about the passing of Red Bull's co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz. In a post-qualifying media interaction at the 2022 F1 US GP, the recently-crowned world champion said:

“It has been hard news, I think, for everyone. What he has meant for Red Bull but also the sport and especially what he has done for me in terms of my career so far and in general my life.”

Verstappen further described it as a tough day at COTA, whilst remaining optimistic about the race on Sunday. He said:

“It is really tough, it has been a very tough day and we try, of course, to give it everything today in Qualifying. Unfortunately, we missed out by a little but there is still a race ahead of course and hopefully, we will make him proud tomorrow. I think our car is normally in the race is a bit stronger than it is in qualifying. I am expecting a good race tomorrow.”

Max Verstappen says Red Bull are "going to try to win" the championship at 2022 F1 US GP

This weekend, Red Bull will have the opportunity to clinch the constructors' championship title at the US GP provided they do not get out-scored by Ferrari by 19 points. Consequently, Max Verstappen is certainly optimistic about his team's chances going into the Grand Prix at Austin.

As reported by F1.com, Max Verstappen emphasized that he is not "too stressed" about the prospects of Red Bull winning the title, saying:

“Yeah, I mean we are of course going to try to win it here. I think it’s of course very important to us to win that title, but on the other hand, it needs to go severely wrong for the last few races not to win that one – so I’m not too stressed about it. I had, like, one and a half days at home initially but then I started to do some filming, some simulator work at the factory to prepare for the upcoming races. It was okay; I mean it was just nice to be home as well and just take the time off, and just really chill out, to be honest.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez added:

“It would be very, very nice, it’s a massive effort that everyone has done, not only at track; at Milton Keynes everybody has been pushing so hard. It’s been a tremendous year for Red Bull and I really hope we can finish it on a high… because throughout the season, making the right calls, pushing at the right times, has paid off – and I really hope we can clinch that title soon.”

Red Bull currently lead the constructors' standings with 619 points to their name.

