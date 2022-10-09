F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the Japanese GP?

In a dramatic 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen emerged victorious to give Red Bull their sixth world drivers' championship title this weekend in Suzuka. With Sergio Perez coming in second, the two gave Red Bull yet another 1-2 finish, strengthening their position as the leaders in the constructors' standings.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the end of the race, the Dutchman described his win as a "crazy feeling" considering he did not even know he had won when he crossed the checkered flag. He said:

"The first one (title) is a little more emotional, the second one is more beautiful. It's been a special year, and you need to remind yourself as these kind of years you don't have very often. It's a pretty crazy feeling, of course, because I didn't expect it when I crossed the line. Of course, you could see it slowly happening, but it's incredible at the end of the day that we did win it here. I didn't know how many points I was going to get."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was thrilled with the result and described the championship as "truly special". The Briton said:

"We thought it wasn't going to be full points awarded. We thought we were one point short. We were looking at pitting him for the fastest lap and so on. Wow, that's beyond all our dreams. Max has been truly, truly dominant. That's our 14th victory, a record for us, and the way he has driven since the first race...We came back from some difficulties in the first couple of races, but he and the team have just raised it to another level. I'm incredibly proud of everything he's done, everything the team's done. They've gone way beyond under massive pressure. To achieve this championship is truly special."

Ferrari, on the other hand, remain focused on giving their all in the remaining races of the season, rather than dwelling on the drivers' championship. At the start of the season, Charles Leclerc was positioned as an extremely strong contender for the title, as was the team for the F1 constructors' championship. As time passed, however, Red Bull surpassed the Prancing Horse by a large extent and essentially dominated the season with 14 wins to their name so far this year. Further down, Mercedes had an average outing in Suzuka and only managed to score 14 F1 points this weekend, weakening their fight for second in the standings.

Alpine were particularly strong and put on quite a show for the Japanese fans. Esteban Ocon drove a beautiful race to keep Lewis Hamilton behind, while Fernando Alonso gave it his all to try and pass Sebastian Vettel for sixth. Additionally, Nicholas Latifi scored two points this weekend with a ninth-place finish, giving Williams some much-needed confidence, although they remain last in the F1 standings.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructors' Standings after the Singapore GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 619 2 Ferrari 454 3 Mercedes 387 4 Alpine Renault 143 5 McLaren Mercedes 130 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 52 7 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 45 8 Haas Ferrari 34 9 AlphaTauri RBPT 34 10 Williams Mercedes 8

