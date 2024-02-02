“They betrayed you bro”: Carlos Sainz’s statement after Hamilton's move to Ferrari breaks fans' hearts

F1 fans empathized with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz after he lost his seat in the iconic Italian team to Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season.

The Spanish driver's contract with the prancing horses was up at the end of 2024 and he was eyeing an extension. The former Red Bull junior had been with the team since 2021 and claimed two race wins in three seasons with them.

He was the only non-Red Bull driver in 2023 to notch up a victory and deny them an invincible season by winning the Singapore Grand Prix. However, when the news of Hamilton joining Ferrari broke through, Carlos Sainz took to his social media platforms to inform his fans about the same.

He wrote:

“Following today’s news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024. We still have a long season ahead of us and, like always, I will give my absolute best for the team and for the Tifosi all around the world. News about my future will be announced in due course.”

Expand Tweet

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Carlos Sainz's statement with one fan on X claiming that Ferrari had betrayed him, writing:

"THEY BETRAYED YOU BRO.."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans pointed out that they were eager to see him race in another team in the future:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Martin Brundle praises Carlos Sainz following announcement of Ferrari departure

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle sympathized with Carlos Sainz and his departure from the Italian team.

While appearing on the Sky F1 Show, Brundle stated that Sainz was a 'great' driver and could have a chance at Mercedes, saying:

"Let's not disregard what a great driver Sainz is as well, who is in the Ferrari for the coming season, and presumably has a chance to go to Mercedes or some other teams on the grid."

There are a few options for the Spanish driver as Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari will have a domino effect throughout the grid. He would indeed be a viable candidate for Mercedes as the British racer's replacement, having previously proven himself adept at competing at the highest level in the sport.

If he misses out on a spot in Mercedes, there is a possibility that he might end up in teams like Red Bull or lead a new entrant like Audi in the future.