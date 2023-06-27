“They completely have no idea what Formula 1 is all about”: Peter Windsor calls out F1 fans demanding FIA to change rules to hurt Red Bull

F1 pundit Peter Windsor has called out fans demanding the FIA change the rules and stop Red Bull from dominating the sport.

There have been several conversations about how the FIA changed the rules after the 2021 F1 season to essentially stop Mercedes' dominance. Of course, the governing body is strongly defending this allegation and has firmly declared that they do not support the change of regulations just to equalize the field.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor supported the FIA. He bluntly stated that fans who are blaming the FIA for not doing something to stop Red Bull's dominance do not understand how the sport works.

The pundit further explained how every team's dream is to create the perfect car and dominate the sport and that it's not the FIA's job to stop this from happening.

“If people are angry that the FIA are doing nothing about it, then they completely have no idea what Formula 1 is all about,” Windsor said.

“It’s about trying to win every Grand Prix and every championship and to produce the best car and if a team has done that, you don’t expect the governing body to then change all the rules so they don’t win. But if you do, you shouldn’t be watching Formula 1.”

Furthermore, Windsor explained that F1 would look bad for new manufacturers if they learned about the governing body purposefully changing rules to curb team dominance in races and seasons. He concluded:

“If you’re trying to encourage the big manufacturers to come into Formula 1 in the way that [F1 owners] Liberty [Media] are, you don’t want to show that you’re going to change the rules every five minutes according to who’s winning races. Why would you do that any more than you’d want to give them standard gearbox all of a sudden?”

Red Bull is confident in their upcoming F1 power unit in 2026

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently spoke about how the team has been growing in the past few years and where they are headed in the future. He believes they will soon become a working team in the sport, developing their own power units by 2026.

Horner also mentioned how there were several in F1 who thought that Red Bull could experience a fall after a few years with their own power unit. He is determined to prove them wrong. While speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:

“You can see the following of the team growing and growing. And only history will dictate what we go on to ultimately achieve and do. We’ve got some exciting chapters coming up, as we become our own power unit manufacturer.

“There’s probably a lot of people that think we’re gonna fall on our face by picking that route. But, believe me, there’s determination within this group to make sure that it succeeds.”

Red Bull has partnered with Ford to develop engines for the 2026 F1 season. Many other manufacturers will also join the sport that year.

