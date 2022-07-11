Create
Notifications

"They’d sell mad on eBay"- Fans react to Red Bull's orange army invading track and taking away Rolex advertisement boards as souvenirs after 2022 F1 Austrian GP

Fans came out in huge numbers to support Max Verstappen
Fans came out in huge numbers to support Max Verstappen
Charanjot Singh
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Modified Jul 11, 2022 09:36 PM IST

Red Bull's orange army was a thing of beauty (and a bit of trepidation as well) during the 2022 F1 Austrian GP. The orange smoke billowing over the track before the start of the race was something else. To add to it, the cheers that Max Verstappen received when he secured pole position on Friday or won the 2022 F1 Austrian GP Sprint were next level.

Arguably one of the funnier things that Red Bull's orange army did was storm the track after the race and take away the Rolex advertisement boards as souvenirs. Chris Medland was the first to report it on his Twitter account, writing:

“Everyone wants a Rolex (advertising board) #F1 #AustrianGP”
Everyone wants a Rolex (advertising board) #F1 #AustrianGP https://t.co/VMBKrZoiqz

Medland's tweet sent the F1 fans into overdrive as one user wrote:

“Lol, I probably would too, they’d sell mad on ebay”
Lol, i probably would too, they’d sell mad on ebay 😂😂#Rolex #adboard #F1 #AustrianGP twitter.com/ChrisMedlandF1…

Another account tweeted:

“Rolex gang also present at Austria GP!!”
Rolex bende ook aanwezig op Oostenrijk GP!!😅🤣 #ZiggoSport #Formula1 #AustrianGP #NED #Nederland https://t.co/5eB7Vfm0HP

Here are some of the other hilarious reactions on Twitter to the Red Bull Orange army invading the track:

I’ve always wondered what people do with this stuff once it’s home 😅 twitter.com/ChrisMedlandF1…
Not just the Brits then 🤣😂 same thing happened at Silverstone last week. twitter.com/ChrisMedlandF1…
Ah, good to see the track invasion is alive and kicking #AustrianGP twitter.com/ChrisMedlandF1…
Odd phenomenon, but lots of people like to steal the advertising hoarding after races now. DRS and the 150, 100, 50m boards usually first to go. #F1 #AustrianGP twitter.com/ChrisMedlandF1…
AYO THEY’RE STEALING OUR THING AT SILVERSTONE twitter.com/chrismedlandf1…
Big fan of this, imagine going round someone’s house and they’ve just got a massive Rolex sign on the wall twitter.com/chrismedlandf1…
Oranje invasie van start-finish, waar de Rolex-borden zeer in trek zijn als souvenir voor thuis #F1 #AustrianGP https://t.co/sYWff6PzhK
Hoe zwakzinnig kan je zijn om de Rolex reclame borden mee te nemen? Treurige mensen zitten er tussen zeg... #AustrianGP twitter.com/formulena/stat…

Red Bull fans and Max Verstappen's 'Oranje Army' are in the news for disturbing public behavior

While it is all fun and games to have a drink or two at an event like the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, Red Bull fans and Max Verstappen's 'Oranje Army' were in the news for a rather disturbing public behavior on the track.

There were reports of some fans experiencing racial, sexual, and homophobic abuse at the hands of a section of the crowd, which forced F1 to intervene and issue a statement. The sport stated:

“We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the event. We have raised this with the promoter and security and will be speaking to those who have reported these incidents and are taking this very seriously. This kind of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and all fans should be treated with respect.”
Also Read Story Continues below

The news did dampen the view everybody had of the rather energetic and supportive crowd that had come to watch the race. Meanwhile, other teams on the grid were also quick to admonish the guilty fans, with Mercedes even inviting a visitor into its garage to watch the race after she suffered harassment at the hands of the rowdy crowd. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel even went one step ahead and asked F1 to ban such offensive crowds for their lifetimes from attending races.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...