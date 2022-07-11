"They’d sell mad on eBay"- Fans react to Red Bull's orange army invading track and taking away Rolex advertisement boards as souvenirs after 2022 F1 Austrian GP

Red Bull's orange army was a thing of beauty (and a bit of trepidation as well) during the 2022 F1 Austrian GP. The orange smoke billowing over the track before the start of the race was something else. To add to it, the cheers that Max Verstappen received when he secured pole position on Friday or won the 2022 F1 Austrian GP Sprint were next level.

Arguably one of the funnier things that Red Bull's orange army did was storm the track after the race and take away the Rolex advertisement boards as souvenirs. Chris Medland was the first to report it on his Twitter account, writing:

“Everyone wants a Rolex (advertising board) #F1 #AustrianGP”

Medland's tweet sent the F1 fans into overdrive as one user wrote:

“Lol, I probably would too, they’d sell mad on ebay”

Another account tweeted:

“Rolex gang also present at Austria GP!!”

Here are some of the other hilarious reactions on Twitter to the Red Bull Orange army invading the track:

Red Bull fans and Max Verstappen's 'Oranje Army' are in the news for disturbing public behavior

While it is all fun and games to have a drink or two at an event like the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, Red Bull fans and Max Verstappen's 'Oranje Army' were in the news for a rather disturbing public behavior on the track.

There were reports of some fans experiencing racial, sexual, and homophobic abuse at the hands of a section of the crowd, which forced F1 to intervene and issue a statement. The sport stated:

“We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the event. We have raised this with the promoter and security and will be speaking to those who have reported these incidents and are taking this very seriously. This kind of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and all fans should be treated with respect.”

The news did dampen the view everybody had of the rather energetic and supportive crowd that had come to watch the race. Meanwhile, other teams on the grid were also quick to admonish the guilty fans, with Mercedes even inviting a visitor into its garage to watch the race after she suffered harassment at the hands of the rowdy crowd. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel even went one step ahead and asked F1 to ban such offensive crowds for their lifetimes from attending races.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far