"They don't deserve him"- Fans angry over McLaren's ill-treatment of Daniel Ricciardo after Oscar Piastri rumors emerge ahead of 2023 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo might just be the victim in the crossfire between McLaren and Alpine as the two teams fight it out for the services of Oscar Piastri. Alpine is trying to slot Oscar Piastri as Fernando Alonso's replacement while McLaren want to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

In all of this, the domino effect has seen Ricciardo stuck in no-man's land with a real possibility of him losing his seat at McLaren and fans are not happy. They've called out the team for the lack of respect shown to the Australian despite Ricciardo maintaining a dignified stance in front of the media.

"Doesn’t matter how you feel about Daniel Ricciardo. The fact he’s been nothing but loyal to McLaren, said he knows there is work to do but will work hard and put out that statement he’s there for 2023, now he’s watching all this fall out happening…I feel for him"

natalie @natIou Doesn’t matter how you feel about Ricciardo. The fact he’s been nothing but loyal to McLaren, said he knows there is work to do but will work hard and put out that statement he’s there for 2023, now he’s watching all this fall out happening…I feel for him Doesn’t matter how you feel about Ricciardo. The fact he’s been nothing but loyal to McLaren, said he knows there is work to do but will work hard and put out that statement he’s there for 2023, now he’s watching all this fall out happening…I feel for him

"People don’t understand that the car is the reason he can’t perform well at McLaren against Norris. The car had fundamental characteristics that aren’t compatible with the style he’s developed over 10 years and McLaren haven’t done much to address it"

FormulaUR @FormulaUR_ @natesaundersF1 People don’t understand that the car is the reason he can’t perform well at McLaren against Norris. The car had fundamental characteristics that aren’t compatible with the style he’s developed over 10 years and McLaren haven’t done much to address it @natesaundersF1 People don’t understand that the car is the reason he can’t perform well at McLaren against Norris. The car had fundamental characteristics that aren’t compatible with the style he’s developed over 10 years and McLaren haven’t done much to address it

"Whether he's underperformed or not, the way he's been treated is incredibly disrespectful, McLaren manufactured this wholesome family team image but this is their true colours, I really hope Daniel finds a seat in a team with a better environment and a car that suits him"

charlie ¹ @rbrleclerc whether he's underperformed or not the way he's been treated is incredibly disrespectful, mclaren manufactured this wholesome family team image but this is their true colours, i really hope daniel finds a seat in a team with a better environment and a car that suits him whether he's underperformed or not the way he's been treated is incredibly disrespectful, mclaren manufactured this wholesome family team image but this is their true colours, i really hope daniel finds a seat in a team with a better environment and a car that suits him

"If Oscar to McLaren is true, someone owes Daniel Ricciardo one hell of an apology, firstly for making him feel like he had a seat whilst knowingly negotiating with Piastri, secondly for letting this all play out publicly and lastly for the way he's been their scapegoat for 2 years"

charlie ¹ @rbrleclerc if oscar to mclaren is true someone owes daniel ricciardo one hell of an apology, firstly for making him feel like he had a seat whilst knowingly negotiating with piastri, secondly for letting this all play out publicly and lastly for the way he's been their scapegoat for 2 years if oscar to mclaren is true someone owes daniel ricciardo one hell of an apology, firstly for making him feel like he had a seat whilst knowingly negotiating with piastri, secondly for letting this all play out publicly and lastly for the way he's been their scapegoat for 2 years

"And I thought McLaren was different, but no, you backstab just as good as Red Bull. Can I get a refund on all my @danielricciardo merch? All my shirts are missing the knife holes on the back."

Pete Smith @SolaScriptor @McLarenF1 @LandoNorris @KygoMusic

Can I get a refund on all my

All my shirts are missing the knife holes on the back.



@ZBrownCEO @Max33Verstappen And I thought McLaren was different, but no you backstab just as good as Redbull.Can I get a refund on all my @danielricciardo merch?All my shirts are missing the knife holes on the back. @McLarenF1 @LandoNorris @KygoMusic @Max33Verstappen And I thought McLaren was different, but no you backstab just as good as Redbull.Can I get a refund on all my @danielricciardo merch? All my shirts are missing the knife holes on the back.@ZBrownCEO

Daniel Ricciardo informed by McLaren that he will be replaced next season: Reports

According to reports by multiple media publications, Ricciardo has already been informed by McLaren that he will not be driving for them in the 2023 F1 season. There's yet to be any official announcement from either McLaren or Alpine but by the looks of it, Piastri will be replacing Ricciardo for the 2023 F1 season.

Where does it leave Ricciardo? Alpine could be an option, but whether that materializes is a question that we don't have an answer for at the moment. It will be interesting to see what the next course of action for Daniel Ricciardo will be and if he does have a seat in the sport next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12