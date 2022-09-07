"They don’t learn from mistakes"- Ferrari has 'no chance' to win at Italian GP, claims former F1 driver

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher reckons Ferrari do not learn from their operational mistakes and have little chance of winning their 'home' GP in Monza this weekend.

The Dutch GP last Sunday provided another example of the Italian team messing up the pitstops, as pit crew was not ready for a scheduled Carlos Sainz pit stop. Talking to the SkyF1 crew, team boss Mattia Binotto termed the incident a 'mess' but added that it won't happen again.

Schumacher is very critical of the Italian team for making such kinds of mistakes. He added that Ferrari have not shown the propensity to learn, which could put paid to their hopes of winning at Monza this weekend.

The former Williams driver said that while others like Red Bull and Mercedes are improving, Ferrari have gone the other way.

“You have to get to the bottom of things," said Schumacher. "We’ve had a large part of the season, and they still make mistakes like this. What happened on top is that Ferrari are slowly regressing."

He said that Ferrari's penchant to make mistakes - and not learn from them - is worrying.

In my opinion, Red Bull keep moving forward, Mercedes come around the corner every now and then – even at Monza, I don’t see a chance for Ferrari," said Schumacher. "Even if their car was faster, they would probably still make a mistake in the pits. They don’t learn from mistakes. That would worry me if I had something to say there.”

Schumacher noted how the botched pit stop wasn't the only thing that went wrong for Ferrari at Zandvoort - which is not befitting of team of Ferrari's stature.

“It wasn’t just the pit-stop that went wrong – the tyre was missing, the wheel gun was in the way, and it was let out," said the German. "I don’t understand it anymore. Even if it’s a great team, too many mistakes are made. No consequences for that – nothing seems to have changed in Italy.”

Ralf Schumacher's observations were echoed by his compatriot Nico Rosberg as well.

There will be no personnel changes at Ferrari: Mattia Binotto

Mattia Binotto was asked if there would be changes at Ferrari in light of their mistakes in recent races.

The team boss replied in the negative, saying that there are no plans to change any personnel, as the focus is on stability and continued improvement. However, he did observe that the car's pace is a worry.

"We will not change people," said Binotto. "That's a straight answer to Rosberg. What is more important is simply the stability and making sure you're improving race by race. We have a great team. I have no doubt about that. It was a too late call, so we had no time to react. I'm pretty sure we can improve in the future. I'm less concerned of that than the pace of the car."

The Scuderia is virtually out of the championship fight this season, as they trail leaders Red Bull (511) by 135 points. Ferrari haven't won at Monza since 2019, a drought they would like to end this weekend.

