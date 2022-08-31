"They hate each other; Gasly isn't that good"- Fans react to Pierre Gasly-Esteban Ocon's possible union at Alpine in 2023 F1 season

If rumors are true then a potential all-French line-up is in the works at Alpine as Pierre Gasly is targeted by the team for the 2023 F1 season. Fans, however, have been left bemused by this decision as Gasly and current Alpine driver Esteban Ocon did not get along in their earlier years. Many fans on Twitter felt that this was a recipe for disaster for the French team as the two could fall out once again.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

"Pierre Gasly to Alpine, here we go! The deal is set on a 10M for 2023" Fabrizio Romano probably"

"It's a win-win for gasly and alpine. Although I believe Ocon vs Gasly would boil over quickly."

"Aren't Ocon and Gasly not on speaking terms and hate each other?"

"Alpine Frenchmen"

"I know that a driver doesn't have any word to say about who is his teamate, but if they sign Gasly with all the stories you hear ,the moral of Ocon will surely drop, and he is a streaky driver - when he feels good he performs great and to be honest this year Gasly isn't that good"

"remember when ocon and gasly went to the same event, took a group photo, posted said photo on each other’s ig but cropped the other out? yeah they’re petty as hell the rivalry will be tasty"

Pierre Gasly linked to a seat at Alpine as Fernando Alonso's replacement

Pierre Gasly has been linked with a seat at Alpine, according to SkyF1 presenter Craig Slater. On the eve of the meeting of the Contract Recognition Board, he reported:

“Today there will be a major transfer tug of war potentially resolved. Formula 1’s contract review board will meet virtually on a video conference to decide who has the binding contract with the current Alpine reserve Oscar Piastri. He is the F2 champion, McLaren want him to replace Daniel Ricciardo, they already have some kind of contractual agreement with him, but Alpine say their agreement is binding.”

He revealed that Oscar Piastri is no longer the team's preferred option as they try to steer Pierre Gasly away from AlphaTauri. He said:

“I understand though that Piastri is no longer Alpine’s preferred option to continue with them, they’ve made enquiries about Pierre Gasly, who is the AlphaTauri driver, he sits within the Red Bull family, he’s into the last year of his contract next season at AlphaTauri. My understanding is if Alpine are prepared to pay a fee for him, then he would be allowed to join them. So, Alpine will wait to see what kind of compensation, if they win this contractual case, they can perhaps get from McLaren.”

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon had a rather fraught relationship when the two drivers were making their way through the ranks in karting. The relationship appears to have mellowed down in the last few years, but it will be interesting to see what kind of partnership the two drivers form if the alliance does actualize.

