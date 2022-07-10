"They have no idea about role models or standards" - F1 world reacts to FIA stewards penalizing Sebastian Vettel and six other drivers at 2022 Austrian GP

As many as seven F1 drivers were summoned by the stewards in relation to the F1 Austrian GP start radio messages between the drivers and the teams. Even though nothing came of it and no action was taken, this was one of the many "investigations" involving the stewards that left a lot to be desired this weekend.

It started with Sebastian Vettel getting fined 25,000 Euros for storming out of the F1 drivers meeting where the stewards were present. In an official report issued by the FIA, it was stated that Vettel's behavior was not in line with what was expected from F1 drivers who are looked up to as role models.

Fans were infuriated by the fine levied on the Aston Martin driver. One user expressed shock at the FIA talking about role models. The tweet read:

“I cant believe they have the gall to say this “Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the Stewards Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case.” They have no idea about role models or standards. @fia ruining @F1”

𝓙𝓪𝓷𝓮 @KJL1911 @ChrisMedlandF1 I cant believe they have the gall to say this "Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the Stewards Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case." They have no idea about role models or standards. @fia ruining @F1

Another account made fun of the stewards calling as many as seven drivers after the F1 Austrian GP sprint. The tweet read:

“the FIA calling seven drivers to the stewards: ok lol now make it look like we’re doing something serious here”

spri💡| 44 P3 16 P4 16 P1 @ferrcedes the FIA calling seven drivers to the stewards: ok lol now make it look like we're doing something serious here

One fan contrasted the Stewards' approach during the British GP to their approach during the Austrian GP. Their tweet read:

“FIA stewards: Silverstone a week ago: Let them race! Red Bull Ring today: Screw Albon!”

Silverstone a week ago: Let them race!

Bruno Alves @brunoalves89

Silverstone a week ago: Let them race!

Red Bull Ring today: Screw Albon! @F1 FIA stewards:

“If the drivers are frustrated with the FIA and stewards, I can definitely understand it. I’m just a pleb fan, who deals with them from a distance a few hours a weekend, and even I get frustrated. Imagine having to have meetings with these people regularly.”

Michelle 🇺🇸 @operationshoey If the drivers are frustrated with the FIA and stewards, I can definitely understand it. I'm just a pleb fan, who deals with them from a distance a few hours a weekend, and even I get frustrated. Imagine having to have meetings with these people regularly.

“I haven’t watched Formula 1 for long enough to say this definitively. But Ive NEVER seen the driver-stewards relationship be as bad as it’s been over the last 2 years. They frustrated with the lack of consistency in the FIA on rules & racing, and are now openly showing their frustration”

Aldas🇱🇹 @Aldas001 I haven't watched F1 for long enough to say this definitively



But Ive NEVER seen the driver-stewards relationship be as bad as it's been over the last 2 years



They frustrated with the lack of consistency in the FIA on rules & racing, and are now openly showing their frustration I haven't watched F1 for long enough to say this definitivelyBut Ive NEVER seen the driver-stewards relationship be as bad as it's been over the last 2 yearsThey frustrated with the lack of consistency in the FIA on rules & racing, and are now openly showing their frustration

“The @fia stewards have clearly lost the plot. Insane ruling.”

F1's 5-second penalty for pushing a driver off the track comes under the scanner

The Casual(F1) Fan @SportsUnplugge1 Are those 5 second penalties justified? You ruin the race for the other and you get a pittance in return

This weekend, there were multiple instances of a driver pushing another driver off the track, in effect ruining his race. The guilty party only got a five-second penalty while the victim spent the race at the back.

This was the case with George Russell in the race as he thumped Sergio Perez off the track and out of the race. Similarly, Pierre Gasly did the same to Sebastian Vettel. Both Russell and Gasly received five-second penalties and once again, the stewards were under the spotlight as the penalties appeared to be too lenient.

