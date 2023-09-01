"They didn't let me hold it for long" - Lando Norris on giving Max Verstappen the repaired F1 Hungarian GP trophy

Max Verstappen was recently given his replacement for the Hungarian GP winner's trophy after it was broken by Lando Norris during the podium celebration earlier. Norris was the one who presented him with the hand-made trophy.

Ahead of the Italian GP this weekend, Norris joked to the media that he wasn't allowed to hold it for a very long time. He said:

"They didn't let me hold it for long. But it's just a nice thing to have done, so, yeah, it was good that some of the organizers were there and the people who put it all together again.

"So it was nice to meet them and yeah, try to give something back for what I did."

Earlier during the Hungarian Grand Prix this season, Max Verstappen drove himself to victory and Lando Norris finished an incredible P2. Norris' signature jumping-on-the-podium move to open the champagne did not end up well after Verstappen's trophy, which was kept right there, fell down and broke on impact.

It was revealed that the replacement trophy was being made again but it took a long time because it's largely hand-made. The trophy reportedly cost a staggering $44,500.

Max Verstappen looking forward to setting new F1 world record at Monza this weekend

Formula 1 is down at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix weekend, and as of now, the first practice session is over with the double-world champion at the top.

With his win at the Dutch GP last week, he equalled the record for the most consecutive race wins in Formula 1 with nine straight victories. He has won 11 of the 13 races so far in the season and continues to dominate the entire grid. The record for the most consecutive race wins is currently held by Alberto Ascari, Sebastian Vettel, and now, Max Verstappen.

He won the Italian GP in the 2022 season as well, so it would seem apparent that with the level of grip he has at the front, he would be looking forward to marking his 10th consecutive win this weekend. The Dutchman will be chased by the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who will be trying to get a decent performance at their home race, and perhaps by Mercedes, who recently re-signed both their drivers till the 2025 season.