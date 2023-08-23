“They look kinda cheap and unfinished”: First images of Dutch GP trophies did not sit well with F1 fans

The F1 Dutch GP organisers released pictures of the trophies that will be awarded after the race to the top three drivers. These ceramic-made trophies are created as a tribute to the 1939 version of the Grand Prix.

The trophies are designed like cups and feature different coloured lions on each one of them. The winner's cup has a golden lion, while the runner-ups are orange and blue for second and third, respectively.

Expand Tweet

While there is a lot of sentiment in the design for the Dutch GP trophies, fans looked rather unimpressed with it. Some complained that the plain white design makes it look 'unfinished' in a sense and 'cheap':

"idk if i like them or not, they look kinda cheap and unfinished iykwim."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some also mocked the fact that the trophy might break again like what happened to Max Verstappen in the previous two races: Belgium and Hungary. Lando Norris had a moment during the podium celebration that led to Verstappen's P1 trophy breaking, and his Hungarian GP trophy was damaged during a celebration with the team.

"I guess the trophy makers have just given up since they have been breaking continuously."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

F1 Dutch GP trophy makers reveal the importance of the trophy's design

The trophy has been designed by Studio Piet Boon of Netherlands, and they revealed how motorsport has been a part of the country's pride over the years. As they wrote on their website, the design on the trophy pays tribute to the Royal Coat of Arms of the Netherlands.

"Over the years, motor racing has carved out a prominent place in Dutch culture, symbolizing national pride. In homage to this, the Royal Coat of Arms of the Netherlands is prominently incorporated into the trophy’s design."

They further wrote that the ceramic make of the trophy is related to the century-old tradition of using delftware in the country.

"Adding to its uniqueness, the trophy is crafted from ceramic. In collaboration with Royal Delft, masters of Delft blue since 1653, the trophy has found its ideal artisans."

The Dutch GP will be Max Verstappen's home race with Red Bull, and he's won the GP the pasts two seasons. He is expected to win it again and continue his domination, which would mark his ninth consecutive victory this season.