F1 fans seemed excited after the images of Lewis Hamilton alongside Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur were released to the public on his first day at Maranello. The seven-time F1 world champion formally joined the Italian team and visited the base for the first time on January 20 to meet the team members.

The British driver's decision to switch caught everyone off guard as the 40-year-old had signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes in August 2023, rejecting the advances from the Prancing Horse.

However, Hamilton activated his release clause to avoid missing out on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the most successful F1 team on the grid and race alongside Charles Leclerc.

On social media, Hamilton and Vasseur's picture inside the base caught the attention of several fans given the similar outfit.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur's picture on X, with one fan claiming:

"Lmao they look like they're plotting the demise of a rival gang."

"Lewis looking like he's about to solve a murder mystery."

"Both in Black before putting on the Red."

"The new Don having his espresso before putting on the red overalls. Doesn't get any more Italian than that!' said a fan."

"Elegance and class are Lewis,Fred and Ferrari," wrote another.

"Fred and Lewis both in black for the mclaren and red bull funeral," claimed another.

Lewis Hamilton expresses gratitude to key Ferrari personnel in his first statement

Lewis Hamilton stated that he was grateful to Fred Vasseur, John Elkann, and Benedetto Vigna for showing "trust" in his abilities, ahead of his first year with Ferrari this season.

In his first statement at Ferrari's official website, the seven-time F1 world champion said:

"There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.

"I’m incredibly grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, Fred Vasseur and everyone at Ferrari for their trust in me and making me part of this family. I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people. I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organization, and the fans."

Lewis Hamilton will have a few days to acclimatize himself with the machinery in the Testing Program, before heading into the new car ahead of the official pre-season testing in Bahrain in late February.

