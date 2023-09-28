"They missed out working with him" - Fans react to Adrian Newey's regret of not working with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey recently expressed his regret about not working with the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

In his long career which spans around 40 years, Newey has had the chance of working with some of the best drivers and teams in the sport. Unfortunately, he could not work with Alonso and Hamilton.

While speaking on Beyond The Grid podcast, he admitted that he would have loved to work with the two F1 world champions at some point in his career. Unfortunately, it never happened since they were always on rival teams. He said:

"Working with Fernando and Lewis would have been fabulous, but it never happened."

Many F1 fans reacted to the quote, stating how it was an even bigger miss for Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton to have missed the chance of working with the aerodynamic wizard.

Others also appreciated Adrian Newey for his achievements throughout his career. Some even stated that it was not too late to join Aston Martin and work with Fernando Alonso. However, it is safe to say that Newey will most likely retire in Red Bull only.

Here are some of the reactions:

"They missed out working with him."

"Adrian Newey's reflections on his F1 career are poignant. The thought of working with legends like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton must be a bittersweet one. F1 is full of "what if" moments, but it's also a testament to the incredible journey and experiences he's had in the sport. Here's to celebrating the remarkable achievements and contributions he's made to F1," another fan said.

Adrian Newey recently dropped retirement hints

Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey recently hinted that his retirement was imminent as his team celebrated their 100th F1 race win. Speaking to Sky Sports, he initially expressed his delight at his team reaching the milestone.

Additionally, he admitted that his career was on the downhill, even though his F1 cars were still dominating the sport.

"It's really special. It's been an amazing journey. My dream was to be an engineer in motor racing. When I got my first job and salary, that was the big moment, everything else has been a bonus," he said.

He added:

"I'm lucky enough to be doing what I always wanted to do. I enjoy the job, loved it. My career can't go on forever, so as long as the team want me and I enjoy it, I will keep going. Realistically it's on a countdown. Exactly when that day is, I don't know."

Adrian Newey's career will be celebrated by many in F1. He has been with many teams and drivers, helping them develop cars to win multiple championships.