"They need very good English engineers": F1 pundit on what Ferrari needs to do to be successful again

Peter Windsor had his take on the situation that Ferrari is facing in terms of competitiveness this season. Windsor has a different view of the problem since he seemingly blamed BREXIT for the loss that the team has incurred.

Even though Italians are excellent engineers, producing some of the best cars, the F1 journalist feels that Scuderia Ferrari is in need of English engineers. That requirement, however, is facing the BREXIT barrier imposed in Great Britain.

"Ferrari got another problem. Unique to Ferrari, really, compared with the British-based teams, and that is it's very difficult to get people to work for Ferrari these days because of BREXIT. So, assuming you want English, you know, and I think they do, that's what they need - really good English Engineers."

The Scuderia was competitive enough during the 2022 season, where they were in direct battle with Red Bull for the world championship. At the start of the season, the title looked in the hands of the Italian outfit. However, strategic errors, engine reliability, and driver errors led to their ultimate loss.

Former team principal Mattia Binotto, who had been with the team for over two decades, resigned after the season. He was replaced by Frederic Vasseur, former team principal to Alfa Romeo.

He has been working with the team in the development of the SF-23 and the future car. Meanwhile, Windsor still feels that the team requires English engineers to battle with other teams on the grid who use English engineers.

Ferrari boss believes the budget cap is making it hard to chase Red Bull

Red Bull was awarded a very limited time in the wind tunnel this season because they were one of the two teams to exceed the 2021 budget cap. Despite this fact, the team has won every single race this season.

While they are in complete domination on the grid, other teams have fallen short in terms of performance, and Ferrari is one of them. Frederic Vasseur believes that the cost cap is now limiting the teams' development.

Even though this was the purpose of implementing it, he stated that it is also making it hard to fill up the gaps between the teams. Such as the one that Red Bull and any other team have on the grid currently. Crash.net quoted him as saying:

"Red Bull is also bringing upgrades and upgrades and upgrades.

"And I think that everybody is improving, but the reality of the regulations and the cost gap is that we are improving much less than in the past. It means that when there is a gap, and a real gap, it’s quite difficult to catch up."